Newegg’s Annual Black November® Campaign Features Company’s First-Ever Black Friday Price Protection

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BlackFriday—Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, today unveiled plans for the company’s annual Black November®, the company’s month-long campaign offering great deals on the year’s most sought-after tech products. Now in its 12th year, this year’s Black November comes with Newegg’s first-ever Black Friday Price Protection, which assures customers that when they shop Newegg.com they will get the lowest possible prices offered on the site from November 1 through November 30.

“We anticipate customers shopping earlier than ever this year, so we’re kicking off Black November with massive discounts across the board starting at midnight on November 1,” said Anthony Chow, Newegg’s Global CEO. “And to remove any doubt about whether customers are getting the best deal offered on Newegg.com, our new Black Friday Price Protection guarantees the lowest possible prices throughout the month of November.”

Black Friday Price Protection

Taking advantage of Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection is simple: if a customer purchases an eligible product displaying the “Black Friday Price Protection” badge on Newegg.com November 1 through November 22, and then after purchase that same product is discounted to a lower price on Newegg.com on or before November 30, Newegg will automatically refund the difference to the original payment method. There’s no need to track prices or submit a claim – refunds will be automatically processed by December 7. Visit https://www.newegg.com/blackfridaypriceprotection for full terms & conditions pertaining to Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection.

Extended Return Window

Our Black Friday Price Protection is just the beginning. We’re also extending our return window to give customers even greater flexibility. All eligible purchases made between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24, 2020 can be returned until Jan. 31, 2021.

Black November Kickoff Sale Begins November 1

This year’s Black November promises deep discounts on some of the best consumer tech products, including PC-building components & accessories, smart home, PC gaming and more. The savings begin at midnight on November 1 with a three-day Black November Kickoff Sale filled with some of Newegg’s most aggressive deals of the month across all categories. Sample deals from Newegg’s Black November Kickoff Sale include:

Black November continues with Newegg’s Black November Gaming Edition Sale (Nov. 4-8), featuring great deals on gaming components, systems and storage. Then on November 9, Newegg will take the wraps off its Black Friday Starts Early Sale, a two-week event featuring early Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings, with fresh deals released daily. And then on November 23, Newegg kicks off its week-long Black Friday & Cyber Monday event with site-wide savings on products in all categories.

