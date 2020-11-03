Newegg Prepares for Holiday Hiring Surge

Wide Range of Roles Available in Los Angeles Area and Beyond

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Newegg—Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, is staffing up in anticipation of the upcoming holiday shopping season. Newegg – which typically increases staff seasonally in Q4 of each year to handle sales during the holiday period – is hiring not only for seasonal roles, but also for a wide range of positions across all functional areas of the company.

“Filling positions throughout the company in Q4 is about much more than simply managing holiday shopping,” said Anthony Chow, Newegg’s Global CEO. “This is an exciting time to join Newegg as we staff up key parts of our business.”

Newegg’s open positions will include technical roles, as well as opportunities in marketing, business development and e-commerce category management. Most of these roles will be based at Newegg’s Los Angeles-area headquarters, while some will be based at other company locations throughout North America.

While the company’s direct-sales model remains an important part of Newegg’s core offering, the company is also offering a portfolio of services it provides other companies, including outsourced 3PL and fulfillment, customer service and staffing placement solutions.

“We have a bold vision for Newegg. To realize this vision, we welcome applicants who want to challenge their skillsets and be part of the team that’s charting the future of e-commerce,” commented Vince Hernandez, Newegg’s Director of Human Resources: Talent Acquisition.

Interested candidates are invited to visit http://www.newegg.com/careers/ to learn more about the many career opportunities currently available at Newegg.

