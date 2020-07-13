Newegg Announces its Sixth Annual FantasTech Sale

Four-day Event to Feature Deep Discounts on the Latest Tech Products

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FantasTech—Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, today unveiled details of its upcoming FantasTech sale. Now in its sixth year, FantasTech promises great deals on the latest tech products.

Summertime has traditionally been a popular time to shop online. This holds especially true in 2020 as COVID-19 has caused many to stay closer to home or forego summer travel plans altogether. Spending more time at home has catalyzed a sharp uptick in online shopping as consumers seek-out products to make their time at home more enjoyable. Whether upgrading home offices, preparing for continued distance learning in the fall, or purchasing new home entertainment products, shopping online has become a vital lifeline for people to manage their way through the pandemic.

“Unusual circumstances brought on by COVID-19 have driven a sharp increase in consumer spending online, and we’re working tirelessly to keep up with this surge in demand,” said Anthony Chow, Global CEO of Newegg. “This year’s FantasTech sale brings the latest tech products within easy reach of anyone looking for great deals on this year’s most sought-after tech.”

Newegg’s 2020 FantasTech sale kicks off July 13 and extends through July 16. Visit www.newegg.com/FantasTech for the latest on Newegg’s FantasTech sale. Highlights of the special savings offered throughout the sale include:

