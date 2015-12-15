NASDAQ-Listed Elys Game Technology Dual-Lists on NEO Exchange

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ELYS #duallisting—NEO is excited to welcome Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”), a full-service sports betting and interactive gaming technology company, to the NEO Exchange. Elys is available for trading on NEO under the symbol NEO:ELYS.





“Our listing on the NEO Exchange is an important milestone on many levels for Elys, particularly as we build on our initial go-to-market strategy in the rapidly growing U.S. market and develop our foothold in the Canadian market,” said Elys’ Executive Chairman, Michele Ciavarella. “Recently proposed legislation in Canada would legalize single-event sports wagering, and is expected to increase the CDN$80 billion wagered on sports each year in Canada. We are well-positioned to capitalize on this growing market and believe this listing will provide us with greater exposure among Canadian investors as we work to execute on our strategy.”

A future-forward platform provider in the regulated B2B and B2C gaming markets, Elys has become the first operating company to dual-list on the NEO Exchange and the NASDAQ Capital Market, where it has been listed and trading under the symbol “ELYS” since December 27, 2019.

“Their debut in the Canadian capital markets is certainly a milestone event for Elys, but it is also a very significant development for our stock exchange,” noted Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “It marks the first-ever dual-listing of a NASDAQ-listed operating company on the NEO Exchange, further validating our status as the new generation Canadian senior stock exchange. We look forward to supporting Elys’ continued success. As a technology company ourselves, our values and commitment to innovative and disruptive solutions bode well for a great partnership with Elys and with the growing number of technology companies seeking to list with us.”

The NEO Exchange is home to over 100 corporate and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates more than 13 per cent of all Canadian trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities. Investors can trade shares of NEO:ELYS through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

About NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, the NEO Exchange puts investors first and provides access to trading all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. The NEO Exchange lists senior companies and investment products seeking a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. The Company’s innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments, and franchise distribution networks.

