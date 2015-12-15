MTI Appoints Mary Jesse to Board of Directors and to serve as Chief Executive Officer

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NRF2021–MTI (Mobile Tech, Inc.), the leading solutions innovator in retail security, smart retail and global services, today announced the promotion of Mary Jesse to serve on MTI’s Board of Directors and as the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to drive innovation and growth while continuing to lead MTI’s digital transformation. Ms. Jesse is the first female to serve on the company’s Board of Directors.

“Mary has brought a focus on innovation and service on behalf of our customers that positions MTI to play a leadership role in developing the connected retail environments of the future,” stated David Gelobter, Managing Director, MC Credit Partners.

Jesse was originally appointed as Chief Operations Officer in February 2020, where she rapidly streamlined business operations, hired and promoted new executive talent, led the company’s digital transformation and realigned the company’s products to meet the needs of its core customers in retail, healthcare and hospitality to coincide with the ‘new normal’ brought on by COVID-19. Underlying all, she has led the improvement in MTI’s company culture by focusing on increased transparency, inclusive diversity, quality and a deep commitment to serving MTI’s customers.

“The MTI team is quite special in their commitment to our customers and support of one another. In 2020, we transformed the company to most effectively meet our customer’s critical needs,” said Mary Jesse, CEO, MTI. “We are positioned to grow in 2021 through continued investment in our team, delivering innovative solutions and leveraging our digital infrastructure.”

Mary Jesse is the CEO of Mobile Tech, Inc. (MTI). Ms. Jesse serves on the Board of Directors for MTI’s domestic and international entities, and Bsquare (Nasdaq: BSQR) where she chairs the GNC committee and is a member of the audit committee. With more than 25 years of technology and business leadership experience, Ms. Jesse has served as CEO, CTO, COO, CSO, VP, board director, board chair, founder and advisor for multiple private and public companies. Ms. Jesse holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering and is a registered Professional Engineer (P.E.). She has led pioneering technology innovation throughout her career and is listed as an inventor on 19 patents.

About MTI

MTI is a global solutions innovator in retail security and smart retail, serving the largest and most highly regarded global brands. Our smart IoT platform drives superior operational efficiency, employee satisfaction and customer experiences. MTI’s innovative design and production capabilities, along with our unmatched field technical services, ensure success for our customers in retail, healthcare, and hospitality. Our global services organization offers 24/7/365 field support in over 90 countries, and resolves 98% of problems on the first visit.

Headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon with offices in Dublin, Hong Kong, Ireland, Salt Lake City, and London, we bring over 40 years of experience helping our customers meet their complex business needs.

