Morse Micro Names Vahid Manian as Chief Operations Officer

Morse Micro, a leading developer and innovator that is reinventing Wi-Fi for the Internet of Things (IoT) and other advanced wireless technologies, announced today that Vahid Manian has been named chief operating officer, now overseeing Morse Micro's new U.S. headquarters. As COO, Manian will lead its key sales, marketing, applications and operations teams.

“Vahid’s technical expertise and many years of outstanding operational leadership of the chip business make him ideally suited for this new role,” said Michael De Nil, Morse Micro co-founder and chief executive officer. “Closely aligning current and future sales and operations activities under Vahid will further strengthen Morse Micro’s ability to continue to expand our business, deliver innovations and product solutions to market for the long-term future of wireless in an increasingly converged business landscape.”

In addition to leading a fast-growing wireless solutions company that is reinventing Wi-Fi for the Internet of Things (IoT), Manian’s leadership will enable Morse Micro to ramp and expand their Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. He will also focus on growing its teams in Irvine, California and Sydney, Australia – to support its innovative integrated circuits, software and systems, while delivering 802.11ah for IoT devices that provide unmatched long range, ultra-low power, and massive capacity for a wide range of IoT applications. These Wi-Fi HaLow solutions provide compelling wireless performance and cost savings while reducing installation and operational costs.

Manian is a leading entrepreneur, his 35-plus years of semiconductor contributions include Vice Chairman of Board of Directors for Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) and a founding member of Broadcom’s operations organization, where he grew the company from pre-revenue to nearly $6 billion, shipping over 1 billion devices annually. During his tenure at Broadcom he successfully established the company’s global operations organization, implemented innovative manufacturing cost reductions, and created long-range capacity planning strategies that had a significant impact on gross margins and inventory turns. Prior to joining Morse Micro, he was COO of Ethertronics Corporation. As Morse Micro COO, Manian will enhance the collective ability of the management team to work in closer alignment on innovations that will be fully realized in the market as leading-edge wireless solutions for the company’s customers and partners.

“I’m extremely excited to help lead Morse Micro into the next exciting era of the company,” said Manian. “Morse Micro’s focus on innovation and execution in product and technology development will enable us to be a major force in the industry. I look forward to working with our executive team and our employees in driving growth for our company and the entire IoT ecosystem as it transitions to Wi-Fi HaLow and beyond.”

While conventional Wi-Fi is the most ubiquitous wireless communications protocol in use today, the rapid growth of the IoT has forced a rethinking of Wi-Fi, revealed technological gaps and what role it needs to play in an all-encompassing connected world. The higher demands for long-range connectivity and low power requirements for many IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) applications were addressed and standardized by the IEEE 802.11ah task group and named Wi-Fi HaLow by the Wi-Fi Alliance. HaLow’s high data rate, long distance reach, energy efficiency and security features support the growing network needs at an increasingly faster rate this year and for the years ahead.

Morse Micro is developing the smallest Wi-Fi HaLow system-on-chip, providing 10 times the range, 100 times the area and 1000 times the volume of traditional Wi-Fi. Utilizing narrow frequency bands in the unlicensed sub-1 GHz spectrum and away from the highly-congested 2.4 GHz traditional Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi HaLow penetrates obstacles more easily and reaches farther than 1km. Developed specifically for the modern Internet of Things (IoT), a single Wi-Fi HaLow Access Point (AP) can securely connect up to 8,191 devices which simplifies network deployment and reduces costs. Throughput of tens of Mbps easily supports high definition video while consuming far less power, without compromising on the highest WPA3 enterprise-grade security levels and support for over-the-air (OTA) firmware upgrades – features that cannot be supported by any other long-range wireless networks. Advanced sleep modes allow IP-addressable sensors and trackers to last multi-years on a small battery.

Morse Micro is a fast growing wireless IC solutions company that is reinventing Wi-Fi for the Internet of Things (IoT). The company was founded by Wi-Fi pioneers and innovators, Michael De Nil and Andrew Terry, joined by the original Wi-Fi inventors John O’Sullivan and Neil Weste and wireless industry veterans, whose teams designed Wi-Fi chips into billions of smartphones. Headquartered in Australia with offices in China and the U.S., Morse Micro has backing from Ray Stata (Founder & Chairman of Analog Devices), Main Sequence Ventures and many others. Morse Micro’s strong and diverse system team, portfolio of IP and patents, enables Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity across the complete IoT ecosystem, from surveillance systems and access control to industrial automation and mobile devices, allowing connected devices to reach farther. www.morsemicro.com.

