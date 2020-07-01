Mighty “Mouser Machine” Makes 2020 Debut at Indianapolis Speedway

Mouser Electronics and Molex Sponsor IndyCar Team

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GMRGrandPrix–With the 2020 IndyCar season finally underway following the June 6 opener at Texas Motor Speedway, the Mouser Electronics-sponsored car will show off a special Mouser Blue livery at the GMR Grand Prix in Indianapolis on July 4.





Driver Santino Ferrucci will pilot the Mouser- and Molex-sponsored car through the 14 turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in the sharp and sleek Mouser Machine. The race marks the third time in as many years that the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan car will fly the Mouser colors.

“We wish the Vasser-Sullivan team the best of luck as they return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the ‘Mouser Machine,’” said Todd McAtee, Mouser Electronics’ Vice President, Americas Business Development. “The collaboration between the team, Mouser Electronics, and Molex is a testament to our collective commitment to excellence.”

“We are excited to cheer on the team as the No. 18 car flies Mouser and Molex colors July Fourth weekend,” said Fred Bell, Vice President of Global Distribution, Molex. “All of us at Molex are honored to once again team up with Mouser to sponsor the No. 18 car this season. This sponsorship further demonstrates our long-term relationship with Mouser, commitment to our joint customers and driving new innovations in the automotive industry.”

Mouser Electronics, the industry’s leading new product introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, is proud to again team up with valued supplier Molex to sponsor the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan team for the entire 2020 NTT IndyCar Series. The 2020 season marks the 25th year of the IndyCar Series.

Mouser first sponsored IndyCar racing in 2011 as an inventive way to communicate its performance-driven business model and promote the newest technologies. The Mouser- and Molex-sponsored car won the Indianapolis 500 in 2013, as well as the 2017 and 2018 series-opening races at St. Petersburg, Fla.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/indy-racing/.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

About Mouser Electronics



Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 800 manufacturers. Mouser offers 27 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

About Molex



Molex makes a connected world possible by enabling technology that transforms the future and improves lives. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full range of connectivity products, services and solutions for markets that include data communications, medical, industrial, automotive and consumer electronics.

Trademarks



Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

