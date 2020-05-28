Medallia to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

BofA Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference



Presentation: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 9:15am PT

Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference



Presentation: Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 4:00pm ET

William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference



Presentation: Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 4:00pm CT

Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.medallia.com.

