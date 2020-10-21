Medallia Partners with Tableau to Help Companies Visualize Customer Experience Data and Get it Into the Hands of More Customer-Facing Employees

New partnership and integration gives Medallia customers API-based connector to integrate Medallia experience management feedback insights into Tableau

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, (MDLA) the global leader in experience management, today announced it has partnered with Tableau, the leading analytics platform.

This partnership brings together Medallia’s best-in-class experience insights with Tableau’s advanced analytics and data visualization capabilities enabling more people across the enterprise to uncover powerful insights and make data-driven decisions quickly and efficiently.

“Arming employees in all corners of the organization with easy-to-understand, robust customer insights empowers them to make smarter, more customer-centric decisions that have the power to improve business performance – a critical need in today’s quickly changing customer environment,” said Steve Vierra, senior vice president channels, alliances and global partnerships for Medallia.

The new integration between Medallia and Tableau enables companies to visualize customer experience insights alongside critical operational data. This complete view makes it easier for companies to see, understand, and analyze customer and employee feedback and make intelligent business decisions.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

