Medallia Launches Additional Prepackaged Solutions for Healthcare, Field Sales Teams and Employee Experience

Numerous prepackaged solutions help organizations swiftly deploy new customer and employee experience and engagement programs, delivering immediate Return on Investment

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience and engagement, today announced new prepackaged offerings for the healthcare industry, pre-sales organizations, and a diversity and inclusion solution to help its customers quickly start capturing powerful insights and engage with customers and employees. The new additions to Medallia’s prepackaged solutions can be deployed in days.

“Medallia’s robust experience and engagement platform is easy to implement with 80% of our implementations occurring within days by using our prepackaged solutions,” said Sarika Khanna, chief product officer for Medallia.

Medallia healthcare solutions arm the industry with real-time, action-based patient insights and feedback across the entire journey, including digital, telehealth, in-facility, and contact center interactions, to deliver better quality of care and patient outcomes. The solutions include:

Telemedicine Administration and Experience Solution: gathers instant feedback about telemedicine experiences and provides insights to the right teams and recommends actions for better patient experience.

gathers instant feedback about telemedicine experiences and provides insights to the right teams and recommends actions for better patient experience. Emergency Department Solution: captures patient feedback to enhance safety, responsiveness and care delivery within ER departments.

captures patient feedback to enhance safety, responsiveness and care delivery within ER departments. Urgent Care Experience Solution: provides frontline staff with actionable insights to deliver healthcare services in a fast and efficient manner, resolve patient pain points and offer caregiver coaching tips.

Medallia Prospect Pulse enables sales organizations to optimize strategy, accelerate deal closure, and share learnings across the organization by engaging prospects post-meeting, mid-cycle, and post-cycle and alerting relationship managers in real-time.

Medallia Diversity and Inclusion Solution offers out-of-the-box, instant employee feedback through video, audio and text, supporting the most pressing diversity and inclusion issues. Companies can get a real-time employee pulse on leadership, culture, internal policies and providing improvements in both employee engagement and retention.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

