Medallia Announces Product Enhancements Aimed at Managing Disrupted Remote Workforces

New employee experience, remote workforce and contact center solutions to improve digitally focused employee and customer experiences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management and engagement, today announced a number of product enhancements designed to help companies positively engage with newly distributed and disrupted workforces. These enhancements include new offerings for diversity and inclusion and real-time digital employee engagement as well as critical partner integrations to help organizations connect with employees, ensure they have the tools and coaching necessary to do their jobs effectively and, ultimately, deliver seamless customer experiences across digital channels and contact centers.

“As employees transitioned from in-office environments to remote work, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies began looking for new ways to engage employees. Medallia is rolling out several key new employee engagement product enhancements to help organizations improve employee satisfaction, productivity and belonging,” said Sarika Khanna, chief product officer for Medallia.

“IDC research shows that bringing together both operational [Visier] and experiential [Medallia] data is the most comprehensive approach to understanding people behavior and providing managers with the opportunity to identify issues and action plans early enough to ensure increased productivity, reduce turnover, and improve employee experience, with EX fueling organizational resiliency,” according to Laura Becker, research manager, Employee Experience.

Medallia’s latest enhancements include:

Diversity and Inclusion Solution: Offers out-of-the-box, instant employee feedback, with the opportunity to collect feedback through video, audio and text, tailor-made for the most pressing diversity and inclusion issues. In line with best practices, companies can get a real-time employee pulse on leadership, culture, and internal policies and make sure staff feel comfortable, heard and valued, and, ultimately, see improvements in both employee engagement and retention.

Offers out-of-the-box, instant employee feedback, with the opportunity to collect feedback through video, audio and text, tailor-made for the most pressing diversity and inclusion issues. In line with best practices, companies can get a real-time employee pulse on leadership, culture, and internal policies and make sure staff feel comfortable, heard and valued, and, ultimately, see improvements in both employee engagement and retention. Digital: In-The-Moment Employee Experience Solution: Capture feedback within internal, employee-facing sites and systems (e.g. intranets, inhouse-built technologies, CRMs, HRIS and more) via both always-on feedback surveys and triggered surveys at key points of interaction, such as accessing the company benefits portal or after completing a task, enabling employees to give immediate and continuous feedback, impacting experiences at scale.

Capture feedback within internal, employee-facing sites and systems (e.g. intranets, inhouse-built technologies, CRMs, HRIS and more) via both always-on feedback surveys and triggered surveys at key points of interaction, such as accessing the company benefits portal or after completing a task, enabling employees to give immediate and continuous feedback, impacting experiences at scale. Critical new integrations with top tech partners: ServiceNow HRSD: Leverage the power of ServiceNow HR Service Delivery to gather actionable employee feedback via video, audio and text after every HR service interaction. Visier: Pair rich Visier people data, such as manager changes, overtime and PTO, with Medallia’s voice of the customer and employee and experience data into an analytics platform designed for HR, ensuring companies develop a clear picture of the overall employee experience as well as how to optimize it and deliver stronger business outcomes. DecisionWise: Combine the DecisionWise employee experience methodology, research, best practices, benchmarks, and recommendations with the powerful data discovery tools offered through the Medallia Experience Cloud. Coaching and Performance Management Solution: Connect customer feedback, QA and coaching in one platform — Stella Connect by Medallia, giving CX leaders visibility into performance and driving improvements among frontline teams and top KPIs, such as first call resolution and contact center agent retention.

Enhanced Collaboration and notifications: Introducing a new universal, streamlined notification center, a one-stop shop for everything team members need to know, giving users flexibility to manage how they receive Medallia data across mobile and web with social app functionality, including the ability to @mention team members, receive alerts about NPS reports and get access to other insights – in order to drive action.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com.

