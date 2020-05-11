LensVector Appoints Dan Artusi to Lead Its New Advisory Board as the Company Enters New Photonic Markets

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#leds—LensVector, the leader in dynamic molecular optics, announced today the appointment of Dan Artusi to establish and lead the company’s advisory board. LensVector’s business is rapidly expanding beyond lighting and into the automotive, communications, medical, and safety and defense industries where optics – including sizing, shaping, and steering light – plays a critical role.

“Like most others, the first time I saw LensVector’s liquid crystal lens technology all I could say was ‘wow’,” said Dan Artusi. “The system advantages of solid-state dynamic optics are extraordinary, and I’m looking forward to helping LensVector penetrate new markets with its unique technology platform.”

“LensVector’s technology transforms systems that rely on mechanical apparatus, usually mirrors and motors, to direct light to a solid-state solution that’s active but motionless,” said Howard Earhart, Chairman. “Dan’s experience in transformational electronics, communications, and IOT will greatly aid our efforts to address the new photonic markets that we’re entering.”

Mr. Artusi’s extensive international career has spanned a range of industries and has included senior executive leadership roles at Intel, Silicon Labs, Motorola, and others. Mr. Artusi is currently an advisor or board member at a number of IoT related companies including MaxLinear, Inc., AONDevices, Inc., and Minim. Mr. Artusi studied electrical engineering at the Instituto Tecnologico de Buenos Aires.

LensVector is transforming how light is directed with molecular optics. LensVector’s proprietary technology platform of molecularly active but motionless optics makes it possible to size, shape, and steer light skillfully and without the limitations imposed by mechanical devices. LensVector enables true digital, dynamic control of light.

