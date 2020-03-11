Lattice mVision Solutions Stack for Low Power Embedded Vision Wins Prestigious ‘Best in Show’ Award at Embedded World

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced the new Lattice mVision™ solutions stack for low power embedded vision design received the prestigious ‘Best in Show’ award at the 2020 Embedded World Exhibition and Conference. The complete solutions stack provides the hardware and software needed to accelerate and simplify the implementation of embedded vision for the industrial, automotive, compute, and consumer markets. The Lattice mVision solutions stack was named ‘Best in Show’ in the Development Tools and Operating Systems category by leading electronics publishing company, Open Systems Media.

Rich Nass, Executive Vice President, Embedded and IoT Brand Manager at Open Systems Media, said, “Our awards are based on a rigorous points system applied to numerous products. Products are scored on attributes such as marketability, tech savviness, low power and efficiency. The new Lattice mVision stack scored well across the board to earn our ‘Best in Show’ award.”

Deepak Boppana, Sr. Director of Segment and Solutions Marketing at Lattice, added, “Our solutions stacks were created to make it quick and simple for customers to implement AI and embedded vision applications in their new or existing Edge product designs. Our low power and reliable FPGA ecosystem is an ideal fit for current and future applications including ADAS systems in cars, edge-inferencing products in smart home platforms, and HMI industrial IoT (IIoT) systems. Industry recognition of the mVision solutions stack’s value proposition is always appreciated. We thank Open Systems Media for acknowledging the mVision stack’s low power consumption and ease-of-use features.”

Key components of the Lattice mVision solutions stack include:

Video Interface Platform (VIP) – modular hardware development boards with support for a variety of video and I/O interfaces commonly used in embedded vision applications (including MIPI, LVDS, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, and others). The VIP development boards currently support Lattice FPGAs including CrossLink™, ECP5™ and CrossLink-NX™, based on the Lattice Nexus™ platform.

Comprehensive IP Library – the Lattice mVision solutions stack includes a wide selection of ready-to-implement IP cores for interfacing to MIPI and LVDS image sensors, image signal processing pipelines, common connectivity standards like USB and Gigabit Ethernet, and display standards such as HDMI, DisplayPort, and GigE Vision.

Lattice FPGA Design Tools​ – the stack supports both of Lattice’s easy-to-use FPGA design tools, Lattice Diamond® and Lattice Radiant®. The tools help accelerate and simplify the programming of Lattice FPGAs by automating many common design tasks.

End-to-end Reference Designs​ – to further accelerate system development, Lattice mVision offers complete reference designs for common embedded vision applications including sensor bridging, sensor aggregation, and image processing.

Custom Design Services​ – for customers requiring assistance to get their embedded vision systems to market, Lattice has developed a network of design service partners who can support a range of customer needs, from developing individual functional design blocks to complete turn-key solutions.

For more information about the Lattice mVision solutions stack, please visit http://www.latticesemi.com/mvision.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

