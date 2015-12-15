KRAFTON, Inc. Expands Its Board of Directors with Four New Members

Twitch Co-Founder Kevin Lin Joins a Group of Diverse Business Experts to Strengthen the Company’s Competitiveness in the Global Market

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–During its general shareholders’ meeting, KRAFTON, Inc. announced the appointment of four new members to the company’s Board of Directors, including:

Kevin Lin, Co-founder and former Chief Operating Officer at Twitch.tv

Suekyung Lee, Senior Vice President at Procter & Gamble China

Eunjung Yeo, Professor at Chung-Ang University and a board member at KT, Corp.

Yanghee Paik, Co-founder and CEO of Rael

The addition of the four new board members – all of whom are decorated experts in various fields – supports KRAFTON CEO CH Kim’s persistent vision for the company. Mr. Kim’s goal is to grow KRAFTON as a globally competitive company through game development, intellectual property expansion and aggressive investment in promising new businesses.

Kevin Lin, who co-founded the world’s most popular video game streaming platform, Twitch.tv, is uniquely positioned to understand the opportunities and challenges associated with a rapidly expanding IP like PUBG. Mr. Lin will tap into his deep understanding of the gaming market and digital media industry to bolster and expand on Mr. Kim’s long-term goals for KRAFTON.

Joining Mr. Lin on KRAFTON’s Board of Directors are Suekyung Lee, who has robust experience in Asian markets as a Vice President at P&G China; Eunjung Yeo, a professor of business administration at Chung-Ang University and a member of KT’s Board of Directors; and Yanghee Paik, a former media and entertainment executive at The Walt Disney Studios HQ who co-founded and now runs Rael as CEO.

KRAFTON is working on several global titles including PUBG: NEW STATE, which is scheduled for launch this year, and Striking Distance Studio’s The Callisto Protocol, a story-driven, single-player survival horror game currently planned for 2022. The company is also expanding its presence globally through investments in companies like NODWIN Gaming, which specializes in esports content creation and event production.

