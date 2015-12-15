Knowles Introduces New Line of Automotive-Grade MEMS Microphones, Raises Standard of In-Cabin Audio

Global leader in MEMS microphones expands portfolio with best-in-class analog and digital microphones for emerging automotive use cases

ITASCA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones, speakers, audio processing, and precision device solutions, today announced the availability of two new SiSonicTM MEMS microphones for automotive applications: SPH1878 and SPH9855. The new microphones by Knowles are engineered to a higher standard of quality and supply assurance to support the increasing demands of the automotive market for hands free calling, advanced voice assistance and in-cabin noise cancellation for passenger comfort.

The launch of these latest microphones marks Knowles’ further commitment to the automotive market, building on its industry leading high quality and innovation standards. The microphones follow the AEC-Q100/103 qualification requirements set by the Automotive Electronics Council, the standardization body for establishing standards for reliable, high quality electronic components for use in the harsh automotive environment.

“We are pleased to introduce a new grade of MEMS microphones for the automotive industry. As both consumers and commuters in a connected world, we look forward to providing car and truck makers with additional capabilities to develop better voice call quality and innovative audio features, as well as enable quieter travel for years to come,” says Greg Doll, General Manager and Vice President of Product Management at Knowles. “Diverse supply chains are more important than ever as well. We have our own proprietary MEMS microphone designs that can be scaled from our two multi-national factories at high-volume to provide manufacturing flexibility for our customers.”

SPH1878 features both single-ended and differential analog interface, while SPH9855 features a PDM digital interface. The two microphones are designed for beam forming applications and are compatible with the European eCall communication system. Key features include low phase distortion for superior noise cancelling performance, high dynamic range for enhanced call and sound quality, an extended operating temperature range for automotive applications, and improved manufacturing stability and traceability.

As the MEMS sensors, integrated circuits and packaging for the microphones are all designed in-house, Knowles is in a unique position to offer best-in-class engineering support to customers through its global field application team anywhere in the world.

“We are excited to work with Knowles on our next generation automotive solutions”, said Naoto Abe of Transtron Automotive Array Microphone R&D Group. “Knowles’ latest offering on low phase distortion and high dynamic range gives us the flexibility to use the same microphone for both active noise cancellation and communication systems. Knowles has delivered on their reputation for high quality products with AEC-Q100/103 qualification. We value Knowles’ commitment to the automotive market with their unique ability to design all key mic components.”

The two SiSonic MEMS microphones are currently sampling with customers and are expected to be in production later this year. For additional information, contact your Knowles representative or email sales@knowles.com or visit https://www.knowles.com/sisonic-automotive-microphones/.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio processing, and precision device solutions, serving the consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in SiSonic™ MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience in mobile, ear, and IoT applications. Knowles is also the leader in acoustic components, high-end capacitors and mmWave RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, rigorous testing, and global scale, enables it to deliver innovative solutions that optimize the user experience. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in over a dozen countries. The company continues to invest in high value solutions to diversify its revenue and increase exposure to high growth markets. For more information, visit knowles.com.

