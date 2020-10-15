Keysight, Zillnk Technology Complete 5G Radio Unit Conformance Validation Based on O-RAN Specifications

Keysight’s Open RAN Studio validates design in downlink and uplink

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #5G–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Zillnk (Sichuan Hengwan Technology Co. Ltd) has selected Keysight’s Open RAN (O-RAN) Studio software to complete radio unit (O-RU) conformance validation in downlink (DL) and uplink (UL) based on specifications published by the O-RAN Alliance.

Zillnk, a provider of advanced antenna system technology and radio units, uses Keysight’s O-RAN test solutions to validate the performance and interoperability of network elements across protocol and radio frequency (RF) domains. This helps Zillnk accelerate development of macro and small cells aimed for deployment in disaggregated, open, multi-vendor heterogenous networks Keysight helps an ecosystem of O-RU vendors, such as Zillnk, develop solutions that mobile operators deploy to deliver advanced connectivity services for enterprises, smart cities and factories.

“Keysight’s in-depth expertise in the O-RAN standards and end-to-end O-RAN test solutions help Zillnk verify open end-to-end wireless 5G new radio (NR) base station systems prior to final integration with end-customers’ solutions,” said Robby Liu, founder and general manager of Zillnk. “Keysight’s globally acknowledged O-RAN interface verification solutions are critical to an O-RAN industry that benefits from early verification of O-RAN-compliant interfaces.”

Keysight’s Open RAN Studio software, part of the company’s integrated solution portfolio, from the edge of the radio access network (RAN) to the 5G core (5GC), was launched as the industry’s first O-RAN distributed unit (O-DU) emulation software for validating O-RUs.

“We’re pleased to be selected by Zillnk to help speed their design and conformance validation processes using Keysight’s open RAN test solutions,” said Jeffrey Chen, general manager of greater China wireless application engineering at Keysight Technologies. “We’re committed to helping vendors verify interoperability between O-RUs, distributed units and central units, as well as conformance of these network elements to the latest O-RAN specifications.”

Keysight contributed to the second global Plugfest event organized by the O-RAN Alliance with a wide range of 5G radio access network (RAN), 5G core (5GC) and 5G NR air interface test solutions. The results of the event highlight the readiness of the O-RAN standard and will help accelerate deployment of multi-vendor O-RAN compliant network infrastructures. Many mobile operators are in the process of deploying networks using an open RAN architecture to support flexible upgrades and quickly launch new services such as industrial IoT (IIoT) applications.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Contacts

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES CONTACTS:



Geri Lynne LaCombe, Americas/Europe



+1 303 662 4748



geri_lacombe@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi, Asia



+81 42 660-2162



fusako_dohi@keysight.com