JFrog Expands Cloud DevOps Offering, Delivers All-inclusive Platform Subscription on the Google Cloud Marketplace

Customers Can Easily Deploy the End-to-End JFrog DevOps Platform from the Google Cloud Marketplace to Accelerate and Secure their Application Delivery

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company, today announced that the JFrog DevOps Platform Enterprise+ plan is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace as a SaaS subscription.

The JFrog DevOps Platform, a multi-cloud, universal DevOps platform, uniquely drives continuous software releases from source to any deployment target. Google Cloud customers can now quickly and easily deploy the JFrog Platform with full Enterprise+ subscription capabilities in just a few clicks via the Google Cloud Marketplace. The JFrog Platform Enterprise+ subscription is a comprehensive DevOps offering from JFrog designed to enable large enterprises to support the needs of modern application delivery, at scale including binaries management, container registry, built-in security, CI/CD pipelines, and advanced distribution capabilities.

The Enterprise+ subscription includes:

JFrog Artifactory – A universal package management and container registry solution

A universal package management and container registry solution JFrog Xray – Enabling DevSecOps at scale with continuous scanning for security vulnerabilities and license compliance for open-source dependencies.

Enabling DevSecOps at scale with continuous scanning for security vulnerabilities and license compliance for open-source dependencies. JFrog Distribution & Hybrid Edges – Accelerates secure software distribution across large-scale hybrid infrastructure footprints, edges, IoT, and remote offices

Accelerates secure software distribution across large-scale hybrid infrastructure footprints, edges, IoT, and remote offices JFrog Pipelines – End-to-end CI/CD automation and orchestration

End-to-end CI/CD automation and orchestration Admin dashboard, analytics, and 24/7 high-touch support

“By offering our enterprise capabilities on the Google Cloud Marketplace, we are demonstrating our commitment to meeting customers where they are, and in the case of Google Cloud, a secure, flexible infrastructure,” said JFrog’s Casey O’Mara, Vice President of Worldwide Business Development and Global Alliances. “We are extending our flagship enterprise capabilities to enable customers to easily set up, configure, and deploy our solutions. With just a few clicks, you can have a secure, flexible, and cost-effective platform to accelerate your business end-to-end.”

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with JFrog and offer their expanded solution on the Google Cloud Marketplace. JFrog’s end-to-end DevOps platform helps companies accelerate and secure software delivery from code to production in a single, central solution,” said Rayn Veerubhotla, Director, Partnerships, Google Cloud.

This release demonstrates a continued partnership with Google Cloud, which includes integrations with popular Google Cloud services, such as Anthos, GKE, Google Cloud Run, and Google Cloud Storage.

View the entire catalog of JFrog offerings available on Google Cloud Marketplace here – including the new Enterprise+ subscription as well as other subscriptions. You can also get started with the JFrog Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace for free, here.

About JFrog

JFrog is on a “Liquid Software” mission to enable the flow of software updates seamlessly and securely from the developer’s keystrokes to production. JFrog’s end-to-end, Universal, Hybrid DevOps Platform provides the tools and visibility required by modern software development organizations to fully embrace the power of DevOps. JFrog’s Platform is available as open-source, self-managed, and SaaS services (with free tier) on the leading public clouds. JFrog is trusted by millions of developers and thousands of customers, including the majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their DevOps and SecOps pipelines. Learn more at jfrog.com.

