Iteris to Present at 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on May 19, 2021

5 hours ago

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ITI #IoTIteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been invited to present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 19.

Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera and CFO Douglas Groves are scheduled to present at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT), and will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Iteris management, please contact your Needham representative, or Iteris’ investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at ITI@mkr-group.com.

The company’s presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.iteris.com. A copy of the presentation used at the conference will also be posted to the investor relations section of the company’s website.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Iteris Contact
Douglas Groves

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (949) 270-9643

Email: dgroves@iteris.com

Investor Relations
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

Todd Kehrli

Tel: (213) 277-5550

Email: iti@mkr-group.com

More Stories

Clockworks Analytics Joins Project Haystack — while continuing work with ASHRAE Standard 223P — to Help Develop Industry Standards for Building Data Exchange

1 hour ago

ValGenesis Inc. Secures $24 Million Investment from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital

3 hours ago

Strategy Analytics: MediaTek Establishes Dominant Share of Global Smart Speaker Market

3 hours ago

You may have missed

Clockworks Analytics Joins Project Haystack — while continuing work with ASHRAE Standard 223P — to Help Develop Industry Standards for Building Data Exchange

1 hour ago

ValGenesis Inc. Secures $24 Million Investment from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital

3 hours ago

Trovo Taps Allied Esports to Produce $250,000 Community Tournament Series

3 hours ago

Strategy Analytics: MediaTek Establishes Dominant Share of Global Smart Speaker Market

3 hours ago

KORE Simplifies Global IoT Deployments, Overcomes Roaming Restrictions with eSIM Localization

4 hours ago
error: Content is protected !!