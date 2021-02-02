Iteris Sets Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ITI #IoTIteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, February 2 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2020. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera, and CFO Douglas Groves will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-437-2398

International dial-in number: +1 323-289-6576

Conference ID: 5637689

If joining by phone, please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MKR Investor Relations at 1-213-277-5550.

To listen to the live webcast or view the press release, please visit the investor relations section of the Iteris website at www.iteris.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through February 9, 2021. To access the replay dial information, please click here.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Iteris
Douglas Groves

​​​​​​​Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (949) 270-9643

Email: dgroves@iteris.com

Investor Relations
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

Todd Kehrli

Tel: (213) 277-5550

Email: iti@mkr-group.com

