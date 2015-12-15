ISACA Outlines Risks and Benefits of 5G Technology

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4G–As 5G technology continues to be rolled out worldwide—providing latency of a mere 1 millisecond—it is critical that information security professionals become familiar with 5G system architecture and security architecture, and the risks that come with implementing new cellular technologies. ISACA’s new white paper, 5G Security: Addressing Risk and Threats of Mobile Network Technologies, explores these topics, and compares 5G technology with 4G and previous networks.

The paper also identifies the new risks introduced through implementing 5G technology, and how 5G security features address threats posed by the technology, including bidding down attacks, exploitation of user plane integrity and abuse of remote access.

Professionals and organizations can also realize substantial benefits through implementing 5G technology. The paper details 5G’s vast improvements over the capabilities of 4G and previous networks, including:

5G technology’s faster network with higher capacity can serve the connectivity needs of the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, eliminating lags in data transmission across the network. 5G technology’s flexibility can support many static and mobile IoT devices, which have a diverse range of speed, bandwidth and quality of service requirements. 5G technology will result in a 90% reduction in network energy usage with up to 10 years’ worth of battery life for low-powered IoT devices.

“After more than a decade with 4G, 5G technology will strongly improve individuals’ lives and business processes,” says Ronke Oyemade, CISM, CISA, CRISC, CDPSE, PMP manager, financial compliance – IT, CNN-Turner Broadcasting Systems, and lead developer of the paper. “Despite the risks and threats that can come with new mobile network technology, 5G security architecture’s features better mitigate existing risks from previous cellular technologies.”

The paper is complimentary and can be downloaded at www.isaca.org/bookstore/bookstore-wht_papers-digital/whp5gs. Visit www.isaca.org/resources for additional resources, and join ISACA’s Emerging Technology Engage Group to discuss the topic further.

About ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) advances the best talent, expertise and learning in technology, equipping individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations, and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global association that leverages the expertise of more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology.

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ISACANews

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/isaca

Instagram: www.instagram.com/isacanews/

Contacts

Emily Van Camp, +1.847.385.7217, communications@isaca.org

Kristen Kessinger, +1.847.660.5512, kkessinger@isaca.org