IoT Experts From Ayla Networks Invite OEMs, Retailers and Service Providers to CES Demos and Panels

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AylaCloud–Ayla Networks:

Who:



Ayla Networks is sponsoring panels and demos for manufacturers, retailers and service providers attending CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Jan. 7-10.

What:



CES 2020 attendees will learn about accelerating innovation, minimizing the costs of development and maintenance associated with launching smart products and services, and major security and privacy issues at a series of panel discussions, consultations, and demonstrations sponsored by Ayla Networks during the show.

Where:

At the CES Tech West venue, in the Sands Expo Smart Home section, Booth #41449, Ayla Networks will present its Fast Track white-label hardware offering and its connected home product ecosystem. Ayla will demonstrate IoT implementations from its customers, including:

Nestle Water Dispenser with live operational data

SharkIQ robot vacuum cleaner

Schneider Electric surge protector

Hamilton Beach Flexbrew coffeemaker

Prolitec fragrance dispenser

Hisense portable air conditioner

Leaksmart leak detection system

At the Palazzo Hotel in the CES Tech West venue, Ayla Networks will host:

A daily hospitality suite for free consultations on IoT development with Ayla technical staff. Interested attendees may request an appointment.

Informational discussions on IoT innovation and security between Ayla and industry experts.

When:



Tuesday, Jan. 7, 5:30-6:15 p.m. – Panel on “Key IoT Trends and innovations: A 2019 Retrospective and Look Ahead to 2020,” with Prashanth Shetty, VP Global Marketing at Ayla, Stacey Higginbotham, from Stacey on IoT, and executives from Kenmore and Hamilton Beach. The session will provide insights on the major market developments over the past year, identify winners and losers in the innovation agenda, and make predictions about prominent trends in the upcoming year.

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 5:30- 6:15 p.m. – Panel on “Security, Privacy, and Data Ownership Challenges in the IoT Era,” with Craig Payne, Ayla’s Data Protection Officer. Panelists include Christian Renaud, IoT Research Vice President with 451 Research and Shaked Ilan, Vice President of Security from Firedome. The session will focus on the heightened importance of protecting home devices against breaches, safeguarding the privacy of device data, the emergence of new compliance frameworks and strategies adopted by smart home device manufacturers to ensure the highest standards of end to end built-in security.

Thursday, Jan. 9; 5:30 p.m. – Fireside chat on between Jonathan Cobb, Ayla’s CEO and Sridhar Solur, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer of Shark Ninja, manufacturer of the SharkIQ robot vacuum and other household cleaning appliances.

Registration:



CES attendees may register for the programs by using this online invitation.

About Ayla Networks

Named one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America as measured by the 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Ayla Networks is a provider of edge connectivity, device management and application enablement for the Internet of Things (IoT). Ayla enables the world’s consumer device and commercial equipment companies to launch connected products across any sensor, device and cloud. By leveraging the Ayla IoT platform, customers are able to quickly productize and future-proof connected products, while making device data usable for ongoing analytic insights and delivering better business outcomes. More information is available at www.aylanetworks.com.

Contacts

Ayla Contact:



Prashanth Shetty



Vice President, Global Marketing



+1 (650) 483-2580



prashanth@aylanetworks.com