Intelligent Edge Leader Wind River Appoints AI, 5G, and Digital Transformation Industry Experts to Executive Leadership Team

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Wind River®, a leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, has announced three new executive appointments: Cyra Richardson as Chief Product Officer, Michael Gale as Chief Marketing Officer, and Paul Miller as Chief Technology Officer. The new Executive Leadership Team members bring to the company decades of combined expertise in AI, 5G, and digital transformation. They will play an instrumental role in accelerating the delivery of innovative technology to enable customers’ digital transformation and advance the company’s growth trajectory.

“Wind River has entered into a new phase of growth, and the opportunity we have as a company has never been bigger as we redefine how software is built and delivered for the intelligent edge,” said Wind River President and CEO Kevin Dallas. “With these new appointments, we continue to strengthen our world-class team of industry-leading experts, whose collective vision and vast experience are a powerful combination as we drive greater momentum with our customers preparing them for the AI-first and 5G digital world.”

Chief Product Officer Cyra Richardson leads Wind River’s product strategy. A demonstrated technical entrepreneurial leader in AI, IoT, and embedded technology with several patents to her name, Richardson has nearly three decades of experience ranging from startups to large organizations. She spent 20-plus years at Microsoft where she served in various leadership roles, most recently as general manager of AI and IoT, and has delivered numerous significant products to markets worldwide across multiple platforms.

Chief Marketing Officer Michael Gale oversees marketing strategy and execution for the company. He is a top 10 global AI influencer (Thinkers 360), as well as a Wall Street Journal best-selling author of the number-one–selling book on digital transformation, The Digital Helix. For more than 25 years, Gale has focused on building world-class, leading-edge digital experiences, from serving as chief web officer at Micron to his leadership roles at Monitor Group and PulsePoint Group.

Chief Technology Officer Paul Miller is responsible for the company’s technology strategy. He possesses nearly three decades of telecommunications and advanced technology leadership at both large companies and successful startups and is currently focused on Wind River intelligent edge solutions for 5G and AI. Miller previously led the telecommunications business for the company. Prior to joining Wind River, Miller was chief technology officer of GENBAND.

Recently recognized as number one in edge compute platforms, Wind River produces technology that supports a range of workflows for a digital world. With a comprehensive software portfolio for the intelligent edge, Wind River helps customers realize the digital transformation of their business with industry-leading edge compute technology that includes cloud-native capabilities for the full lifecycle of their products.

To learn more about how Wind River is helping companies digitally transform for the intelligent edge, visit www.windriver.com/new-intelligent-edge/.

