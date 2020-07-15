Insight Earns 2020 Microsoft U.S. Partner of the Year Award

The Insight and Microsoft partnership offers clients access to powerful IoT solutions, cloud capabilities and managed services

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, announced today it has achieved the 2020 Microsoft U.S. Partner of the Year Award.

The honor recognizes Insight’s impact in key growth areas for Microsoft, including Azure and Microsoft 365-based solutions. It also validates Insight’s ability to orchestrate every domain of integrated modern cloud and edge-based solutions, particularly as a super solution integrator with the collective expertise, tools and automation to achieve speed, scalability and cost savings for any IT transformation objective across any industry.

Microsoft also recognized Insight for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. Rated by Fortune as a Best Workplace for Diversity, Insight fosters teamwork and unity through teammate resource groups like Women with Insight, Unidos with Insight, Insight Stands Out, and Afro Professional and Allies at Insight. The company offers a variety of allyship workshops, unconscious bias trainings and executive listening sessions. It also drives diversity through app accessibility at a technical design level, aligning to the Microsoft #BuildFor2030 campaign to make the cloud accessible for all.

“ The strength of the Insight and Microsoft partnership is our shared values and vision, which allow us to collectively bring to market new and transformational solutions as well as provide clients with comprehensive managed services and cloud capabilities supported by our longstanding supply chain excellence. For example, Insight Cloud Care for Office 365, which offers onboarding and 24/7 help-desk support, and Insight Cloud Care for Azure, which includes dashboards, reports and dedicated cloud success managers, help take the burden of managing IT out of clients’ daily business operations,” said Ken Lamneck, Insight president and CEO.

Some of Insight’s key Microsoft solutions and specializations include:

Insight recently announced its Connected Platform, built on Microsoft Azure. This powerful platform aggregates data from Internet of Things-enabled devices, creating an IoT ecosystem that provides actionable information to the business and is scalable to solve everyday business and community challenges. In response to COVID-19, Insight leveraged its Connected Platform to build its Detection and Prevention solution to help businesses – from warehouses, to offices, to theme parks and public spaces – reopen more safely by helping detect common virus symptoms and prevent the spread of disease.

Insight’s commitment to a complete lifecycle approach with clients has generated more than 50 service offerings to drive adoption of Microsoft products, leading to the greatest growth among Microsoft’s channel partners. This includes more than 330 percent growth for Teams (770,000+ seats) and 89 percent growth on Azure (1.2 billion).

The company recently gained Microsoft Advanced Specializations for Azure in the areas of Windows Server and SQL Server Migration, Kubernetes, Data Warehouse Migration, and Modernization of Web Applications.

In March, Insight was recognized as the Microsoft Security 20/20 award winner for Azure Security Deployment Partner of the Year. Insight’s Cloud + Data Center Transformation team last year introduced consulting, deployment and managed services for Microsoft Azure Sentinel, Microsoft’s cloud-native Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) solution.

Microsoft Azure Sentinel, Microsoft’s cloud-native Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) solution. In October 2019, Insight achieved Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) status, maintaining real-world proficiency in assessing, migrating, building, deploying, optimizing and managing business solutions on Azure.

Insight maintains 15 Microsoft Gold and three Microsoft Silver competencies spanning application development and integration, data analytics, cloud platform management, workload migration, and workforce mobility optimization. Insight also fields more than 1,000 Azure-focused engineers, developers and technical consultants, plus more than 1,500 services professionals, maintaining more than 3,000 technical certifications combined.

Insight was recognized in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America. Insight’s adoption services for Microsoft 365 are available to customers of all segments, from small and mid-market to enterprise and public sector.

Microsoft also announced Monday that Insight has been named the 2020 Microsoft Worldwide Customer Experience Partner of the Year and was a finalist for the 2020 Worldwide Retail Partner of the Year and 2020 Worldwide Solution Assessment Partner of the Year awards. Insight also is a Microsoft Canada IMPACT Award finalist in the categories of National Large Solution Provider and Microsoft Surface.

Learn more about how Insight partners with Microsoft on cloud, software and hardware solutions for all industries here. For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M

