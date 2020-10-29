Inseego Advances Cloud Solutions Portfolio with New SaaS Applications for Enterprise and Service Provider Customers

Company’s IoT & Mobile Solutions cloud services see significant growth

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$INSG #5G–Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced Inseego Manage, a new suite of SaaS solutions that allows advanced management of 4G LTE and 5G WAN edge services. This new suite of SaaS cloud applications makes it faster, easier and more cost-effective for enterprises and service providers to manage their 4G LTE and 5G edge use cases with a single management platform.

Inseego Manage accelerates the adoption of new 5G use cases through a cloud-native architecture and helps lower total cost of ownership. 5G technology is built to transform many industries through large capacity, low latency and high-speed networks. Through a completely cloud-managed 5G edge, Inseego is ensuring new services can be securely launched, monitored and actively managed on these networks. This includes mobile edge computing (MEC) that is optimized for low latency use cases running on the secure edge.

“As service providers and enterprises deploy new 5G services, it is essential that they incorporate control, management, monitoring, security and intelligence for their end customers’ edge devices,” said Ashish Sharma, president of IoT & Mobile Solutions at Inseego Corp. “Building on our large and rapidly growing base of subscribers, the cloud-based Inseego Manage suite of SaaS applications addresses these challenges, and we are aggressively expanding our portfolio of comprehensive solutions to help our customers scale their operations.”

Inseego Manage Suite Enables Turnkey 5G Services with Enterprise-Grade Security

“The launch of 5G in mainstream markets is accelerating and will soon pass into its next phase, when a wide variety of new device types and services will emerge to satisfy new consumer and enterprise requirements. This will provide growth potential for mobile service providers, but at the same time it will complicate management of their network and ability to safeguard these devices,” said Dimitris Mavrakis, Research Director Telecom Networks, ABI Research. “The Inseego Manage software suite enables service providers to efficiently onboard new enterprise customers with tools that provide complete visibility into their deployments.”

The Inseego Manage suite of SaaS applications integrates subscription-based activation, authentication, setup, diagnostics, control, monitoring, security and support. Inseego Manage includes:

Inseego Subscribe : A rebranding of Inseego’s existing DMS subscription management service, Inseego Subscribe is a multi-tiered telecom procurement and subscription management platform for wireless assets. With Inseego Subscribe, service providers can offer tailored device procurement and subscription management to enterprise and government customers, enabling them to manage complex contract workflows and device services, including the ability to run detailed reports to monitor usage and expenses.

A rebranding of Inseego’s existing DMS subscription management service, Inseego Subscribe is a multi-tiered telecom procurement and subscription management platform for wireless assets. With Inseego Subscribe, service providers can offer tailored device procurement and subscription management to enterprise and government customers, enabling them to manage complex contract workflows and device services, including the ability to run detailed reports to monitor usage and expenses. Inseego Connect: A new, commercially available comprehensive cloud management solution, Inseego Connect enables IT organizations to remotely manage 4G LTE and 5G WAN edge infrastructure through a cloud-native architecture that allows them to quickly scale their operations. This application can be accessed through a web interface or a smartphone. Inseego’s IoT and mobile products support Inseego Connect, and the solution is already deployed by key enterprise customer accounts, providing them valuable insights and streamlined management of their Inseego devices.

A new, commercially available comprehensive cloud management solution, Inseego Connect enables IT organizations to remotely manage 4G LTE and 5G WAN edge infrastructure through a cloud-native architecture that allows them to quickly scale their operations. This application can be accessed through a web interface or a smartphone. Inseego’s IoT and mobile products support Inseego Connect, and the solution is already deployed by key enterprise customer accounts, providing them valuable insights and streamlined management of their Inseego devices. Inseego Secure: A new solution designed to deliver comprehensive unified cybersecurity for the 4G LTE and 5G WAN edge with real-time threat detection and active mitigation across endpoints, 5G connections and cloud. Inseego Secure will be commercially available in Q1 2021.

A new solution designed to deliver comprehensive unified cybersecurity for the 4G LTE and 5G WAN edge with real-time threat detection and active mitigation across endpoints, 5G connections and cloud. Inseego Secure will be commercially available in Q1 2021. Inseego Care: A dedicated support service offering live agent phone and chat, Knowledge Base access, expert support of device deployment configurations, and rapid return merchandise authorization (RMA) replacement.

Inseego Manage subscriptions are priced by device and can be purchased individually or in a bundle of one or more applications—with long-term contract options available for both 4G LTE and 5G devices.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

©2020. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media contact:



Anette Gaven



Tel: +1 (619) 993-3058



Email: Anette.Gaven@inseego.com

or



Investor Relations contact:



Joo-Hun Kim, MKR Group



Tel: +1 (212) 868-6760



Email: joohunkim@mkrir.com