InfluxData strengthens leadership team with three new Vice Presidents

InfluxData, creator of the leading time series database InfluxDB, today announced three leadership promotions – Barbara Nelson to Vice President of Applications, Rick Spencer to Vice President of Platform and Marc Kaplan to Vice President of Technical Services. The promotions support InfluxData's commitment to growing and strengthening every element of the product and support teams.

“As a product-led company, it’s critical to have strong leaders guiding our technical teams,” said Evan Kaplan, CEO of InfluxData. “Barbara, Rick and Marc are not only accomplished experts in their fields, but proven leaders at InfluxData who exemplify our corporate values. Their commitments to building great products and supporting our customers will further our business expansion and continued category leadership.”

Barbara Nelson, Vice President of Applications: Nelson has vast experience leading globally distributed engineering teams that design, develop, deploy and support cloud-based products and services. As head of the applications team, she will deliver the user interface and e-commerce platform for InfluxData’s cloud service. Her team is also responsible for the development of the Telegraf product and community. Nelson joined InfluxData in October 2019 and has led the applications engineering teams since. Prior to InfluxData, Nelson led engineering at several companies, including as a Principal Architect at eBay, and CTO/VP Engineering at iPass and Cirrent.

Rick Spencer, Vice President of Platform: As InfluxData's head of platform, Spencer is responsible for the core storage engine, developer tooling and running InfluxDB Cloud 2.0 on Kubernetes in multiple clouds and regions. Spencer has been with the company since September 2019, and has been instrumental in the hardening and running of InfluxData's cloud platform, as well as engaging directly with customers and users. Before joining InfluxData, he served as VP of Engineering at Bitnami and Canonical, and worked at Microsoft before that.

Marc Kaplan, Vice President of Technical Services: Kaplan oversees pre- and post-sales technical services and technical support, helping the sales team to drive revenue growth and retention through customer-facing consultation. In this new role, he will advance core capabilities across sales, professional services and support, with a focus on accelerating product adoption and customer satisfaction. Kaplan joined InfluxData in April 2020. He formerly worked in technical leadership roles at SENT, Tempered Networks and F5 Networks.

All three promotions are effective immediately. For more information on InfluxData and how to join the growing team, visit www.influxdata.com/careers.

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the leading time series platform. We empower developers and organizations, such as Cisco, IBM, Lego, Siemens, and Tesla, to build transformative IoT, analytics and monitoring applications. Our technology is purpose-built to handle the massive volumes of time-stamped data produced by sensors, applications and computer infrastructure. Easy to start and scale, InfluxDB gives developers time to focus on the features and functionalities that give their apps a competitive edge. InfluxData is headquartered in San Francisco, with a workforce distributed throughout the U.S. and across Europe. For more information, visit www.influxdata.com and follow us @InfluxDB.

