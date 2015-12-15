IEEE Standards Association Awards Outstanding Standards Development Achievements

The 2020 virtual awards ceremony recognizes notable contributions to standards development in various industries and technologies

PISCATAWAY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#StandardsDevelopment–IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, and the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) today announced the recipients of the 2020 IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) awards. The annual awards ceremony, available online as a virtual ceremony for 2020, recognizes entities and individuals for their leadership and participation in standards development.





IEEE standards are developed by volunteer working group participants to drive technological innovation, inspire market-relevant solutions, support interoperability, and benefit industry and humanity, all of which make the world a better, safer, and more sustainable place. Innovators from around the world are encouraged to collaborate in standards development and related activities through IEEE SA’s open, neutral, and consensus-based platform.

“Market-driven innovations and solutions have emerged across the technology spectrum thanks to the IEEE SA awards honorees who have dedicated their time and effort to developing a diverse set of excellent standards,” said Robert S. Fish, president of the IEEE SA. “We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to these innovators for their exceptional contributions to IEEE SA’s mission of raising the world’s standards for the benefit of humanity.”

IEEE SA awards are bestowed upon eligible individuals, IEEE SA members, and/or member organizations.

The 2020 IEEE SA Awards categories and recipients are:

IEEE SA Conformity Assessment Award for leadership and commitment toward designing and operationalizing the IEEE 2030.1.1 Electric Vehicle Charging Conformity Assessment Program:

IEEE SA Emerging Technology Award for the development of IEEE Std 802.1CM™-2018, IEEE Standard for Local and Metropolitan Area Networks—Time-Sensitive Networking for Fronthaul, the first IEEE standard to connect a cellular network’s radio equipment to its remote controller via a packet network; in particular, over a bridged IEEE 802.3™ Ethernet network:

IEEE SA Lifetime Achievement Award for continued energy, persistence, and dedication to inclusiveness of scientific thought through participation and leadership in the IEEE International Committee on Electromagnetic Safety (ICES) across almost five decades:

IEEE SA Lifetime Achievement Award for dedicated and enthusiastic service and active engagement on the IEEE Standards Association Standards Board and its committees for more than 25 years, for outstanding leadership in promoting technology and standards development in the solid-state lighting industry, and in recognition of 61 years of continuous IEEE membership:

IEEE SA Standards Medallion for exceptional skill in championing the standardization development of time-sensitive networking:

IEEE SA Standards Medallion for leadership and contributions to the development of standards in the field of distributed energy resource integration:

IEEE SA Standards Medallion for ongoing leadership and contributions to the development of IEEE transformer standards and the standards development process:

IEEE SA Standards Medallion for leadership in standards and technology roadmapping in power electronics:

Related Award:

Ron Waxman Design Automation Standards Committee (DASC) Meritorious Service Award in recognition of outstanding service exemplifying the spirit of the DASC:

For additional information, visit the IEEE SA Awards website to watch the 2020 virtual awards ceremony or obtain additional information about IEEE SA awards.

To learn more about IEEE SA or about any of its many market-driven initiatives, visit us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, connect with us on LinkedIn, or on the Beyond Standards Blog.

About the IEEE Standards Association

IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) is a collaborative organization where innovators raise the world’s standards for technology. IEEE SA provides a globally open, consensus-building environment and platform that empowers people to work together in the development of leading-edge, market-relevant technology standards, and industry solutions shaping a better, safer and sustainable world. For more information, visit https://standards.ieee.org.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at https://www.ieee.org.

Contacts

Tania Olabi-Colon, Director Marketing Communications



+1 732 562-3958, t.olabi@ieee.org

Olivia Wang, Associate Marketing Communications Manager



+1 732-562-5375, wang.x@ieee.org