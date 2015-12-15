I4DI Consortium Continues to Gain Traction in its Efforts to Revolutionize the Data Center with the Addition of InoCloud

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloud and data center solutions provider InoCloud has joined the Innovations for Digital Infrastructure (I4DI), a partnership of innovative global technology leaders that are developing European-based supercomputing solutions to advance the region’s capabilities in solving the performance, power and efficiency issues challenging the industry today.

I4DI provides freedom and openness similar to Open Compute to the European HPC market. The consortium brings together companies in storage, networking, rack manufacturing, power, software, services and telecommunications spaces to help transform the entire EU region from an importer of data center and supercomputer technologies to an innovative leader in research for worldwide AI and HPC solutions. InoCloud’s revolutionary technology and complete software security for the data center of the future further enables I4DI to build a modern, cost-effective cloud infrastructure in Slovakia to support the latest industry trends throughout the region.

InoCloud joins a growing roster of I4DI members, including founding companies PosAm, Towercom, IPM Group and Tachyum, and partners Seagate, VNET and World Wide Technology Inc. (WWT). I4DI already constitutes a partnership with Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV), Ministry of Investment, Regional Development and Informatization (MIRRI), within the National Supercomputing Center (NSCC).

“With an annual increase in the required capacity by 15 percent, cloud systems will consume 20 percent of the planet’s energy in 2025. In 2040, if something does not change, it will be up to 40 percent,” said InoCloud co-founder and managing partner of IPM Group Adrian Vyčítal. “However, this trend already has visible effects in the form of increasing amounts of CO2 emissions in the atmosphere, as it is necessary for each large data center to build its own power plant. In addition to offering state-of-the-art colocation facilities to its customers, InoCloud is also in an excellent position to provide innovative cloud solutions, computing power and superior performance in the fast-growing segments – artificial intelligence (AI), supercomputers and big data. We also have the ambition to offer digital innovation for industry use.”

I4DI-designed data centers will serve as a blueprint for future government or commercial cloud initiatives such as InoCloud. Because of dual use – both commercially and for government/AI workloads, new I4DI datacenters will be more efficient, enabling hardware utilization rates to improve to more than 90 percent vs. their current 40 percent utilization rates.

“The data centers of the future, like InoCloud, will be gamechangers for both computing power and energy consumption,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “By partnering to provide Prodigy chips for InoCloud data centers, we will deliver extremely cost-effective computing solutions for corporate clients and government entities in various markets and industries. We look forward to InoCloud’s contributions to the I4DI community as we overcome the expected limitations on data center capacity due to the explosion of big data, IoT, 5G networks and billions of network devices that continue to come online every day.”

