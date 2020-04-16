HZO Expands Global Manufacturing Footprint with First Vietnam Facility

New Capacity in Bắc Ninh, Vietnam Helps Company Meet Accelerated Demand for Protecting Electronics From Corrosion and Water Damage

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CoatingEquipment—HZO, a global leader in delivering world-class protective nano coatings that safeguard electronics from the most demanding corrosive and liquid environments, has announced the opening of a manufacturing facility in the Yen Phong Industry Park complex. Located 20 miles outside of the country’s capital, Hanoi, HZO’s first Vietnam factory will bolster manufacturing capabilities, supporting industry diversification into various markets, including consumer electronics, industrial, IoT, automotive, and medical devices.

HZO selected Vietnam as its newest manufacturing location based on proximity to current clients, access to new prospects, availability of talent, favorable economic climate, and attractive operating costs. Vietnam’s manufacturing sector closely parallels that of China’s expansion many years ago, a trend currently referred to as “China Plus One.”

This most recent facility addition builds upon HZO’s global footprint that includes 14 locations with manufacturing located throughout China, Hungary, and North America. HZO will harness the support and demand from current customer programs in ramping production, driving scale, and expanding resources to meet market demands.

“HZO’s Plus One initiative will bring to the local market the industry’s most advanced protective nanocoating technology for electronic devices,” according to Andreas Morr, Chief Operations Officer, HZO. “Society depends on everything from smartphones to autonomous vehicles, and hearing aids to smart factories, creating the demand for devices to be protected from the most challenging of environmental conditions.”

The sprawling 80,000 sq. foot campus is equipped with the latest innovations from HZO, including next-generation coating equipment designed, developed, and built in-house, along with its patented Spectrum of Protection™ solutions, which draws from a diversity of materials. The new manufacturing site is expected to create a workforce of over 2,500 in the next three to years.

This real estate expansion comes on the heels of strong business growth and is one of several new investments HZO has announced in recent months. These investments include a new global headquarters outside Raleigh NC, the latest generation of Parylene and plasma coating machines, two dozen new intellectual property assets, and expansion of key leadership positions, including the announcement of James Fahey as CEO.

About HZO Inc.

HZO is a global leader in delivering world-class protective nano coatings that safeguard electronics from the most demanding corrosive and liquid environments. The company brings together people, processes, capital equipment, and material science, leveraging an extensive patent portfolio to create unique solutions to meet specific customer requirements. Working with some of the largest companies across industries including consumer electronics, industrial, IoT, medical devices and automotive, HZO delivers a better, more reliable, and more durable water-resistant and waterproof product that reduces costly returns, improves customer satisfaction, and drives overall brand value.

