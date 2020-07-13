HyperX Adds New Predator DDR4 RGB and FURY DDR4 RGB Memory Modules up to 256GB

New High-Speed and High-Capacity Additions Refresh Predator DDR4 and FURY DDR4 Families

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, Inc., today announced the release of new and updated speeds and capacities for HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB and HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB memory modules and kits. Featuring memory kits up 256GB and speeds up to 4600MHz1, the Predator DDR4 RGB and FURY DDR4 RGB memory modules are designed to pass rigorous certification test procedures and are Intel XMP certified and AMD certified Ready for Ryzen.





HyperX Predator DDR4 delivers fast frequencies1 and low latencies with speeds up to 4800MHz1 and latencies from CL12 to CL19. Predator DDR4 utilizes a black aluminum heat spreader and matching black PCB to complement the look of the latest PC builds. Predator memory is available in 8GB, 16GB and 32GB single modules and in kits of two, four, and eight.

“We are excited to expand the HyperX Predator DDR4 and FURY DDR4 families of products to offer PC enthusiasts more options to choose from when building a PC,” said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, HyperX. “Ideal for users who want high-performance, stylish memory upgrades, these new models offer users faster speeds and higher capacities with maximum reliability for a minimal investment.”

FURY DDR4 is a cost-effective, high-performance DDR4 upgrade option for the latest gaming platforms or motherboards on the market. FURY DDR4 offers Plug N Play2 at 2400MHz and 2666MHz, which enables automatic memory overclocking at standard DDR4 1.2V settings and features a low-profile asymmetrical heat spreader design. HyperX FURY DDR4 is available in 2400MHz to 3733MHz with latencies from CL15 to CL19. FURY DDR4 is available as single modules from 4GB to 32GB and various kit configurations from 16GB to 128GB.

The RGB memory modules for both the Predator and FURY DDR4 lineups feature stylish black heat spreaders and dynamic RGB lighting effects utilizing HyperX’s patented Infrared Sync technology to provide synchronized lighting effects. HyperX NGENUITY3 software is available to customize the RGB settings.

Recently HyperX achieved two memory frequency milestones, reaching 6600MHz (2 DIMM configuration) and 6638MHz (1 DIMM configuration) on an ASUS ROG MAXIMUS 12 APEX motherboard. For more details, see the 6600MHz and 6638MHz overclocking videos.

Availability

HyperX Predator DDR4 and FURY DDR4 modules are 100 percent factory tested at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty. HyperX Predator DDR4 and FURY DDR4 modules are available through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets. For more information on HyperX DDR4 and global availability, please visit the HyperX Memory webpage.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX Predator DDR4 Family Specifications:

Capacities Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB Kits of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB Kits of 4: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB Kits of 8: 128GB, 256GB Frequencies 2400MHz, 2666MHz, 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3333MHz, 3600MHz, 4000MHz, 4266MHz, 4600MHz, 4800MHz Latencies CL12, CL13, CL15, CL16, CL17, CL18, CL19 Voltage 1.35V, 1.4V, 1.5V Operating Temperatures 0°C to 85°C Dimensions: 133.35mm x 42.2mm

New Part Numbers Frequency Latency Capacity MSRP HX426C15PB3/32 2600MHz CL15 32GB $143.00 HX426C15PB3K2/64 2600MHz CL15 64GB (Kit of 2) $285.00 HX426C15PB3K4/128 2600MHz CL15 128GB (Kit of 4) $569.00 HX430C16PB3/32 3000MHz CL16 32GB $152.00 HX430C16PB3K2/64 3000MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 2) $303.00 HX430C16PB3K4/128 3000MHz CL16 128GB (Kit of 4) $605.00 HX432C16PB3/32 3200MHz CL16 32GB $157.00 HX432C16PB3K2/64 3200MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 2) $313.00 HX432C16PB3K4/128 3200MHz CL16 128GB (Kit of 4) $625.00 HX432C16PB3K8/256 3200MHz CL16 256GB (Kit of 8) $1,250.00 HX436C18PB3/32 3600MHz CL18 32GB $192.00 HX436C18PB3K2/64 3600MHz CL18 64GB (Kit of 2) $383.00 HX436C18PB3K4/128 3600MHz CL18 128GB (Kit of 4) $765.00 HX440C19PB4/8 4000MHz CL19 8GB $90.00 HX440C19PB4K2/16 4000MHz CL19 16GB (Kit of 2) $180.00 HX448C19PB3K2/16 4800MHz CL19 16GB (Kit of 2) $611.00

HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB Family Specifications:

Capacities Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB Kits of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB Kits of 4: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB Kit of 8: 256GB Frequencies 2933MHz, 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3600MHz, 4000MHz, 4266MHz, 4600MHz Latencies CL15, CL16, CL17, CL18, CL19 Voltage 1.35V, 1.4V, 1.5V Operating Temperatures 0°C to 70°C Dimensions: 133.35mm x 42.2mm x 8.3mm

New Part Numbers Frequency Latency Capacity MSRP HX430C16PB3A/32 3000MHz CL16 32GB $159.00 HX430C16PB3AK2/64 3000MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 2) $318.00 HX430C16PB3AK4/128 3000MHz CL16 128GB (Kit of 4) $635.00 HX432C16PB3A/32 3200MHz CL16 32GB $164.00 HX432C16PB3AK2/64 3200MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 2) $328.00 HX432C16PB3AK4/128 3200MHz CL16 128GB (Kit of 4) $655.00 HX432C16PB3AK8/256 3200MHz CL16 256GB (Kit of 8) $1,310.00 HX436C17PB3A/16 3600MHz CL17 16GB $159.00 HX436C17PB3AK2/32 3600MHz CL17 32GB (Kit of 2) $317.00 HX436C17PB3AK4/64 3600MHz CL17 64GB (Kit of 4) $634.00 HX436C18PB3A/32 3600MHz CL18 32GB $199.00 HX436C18PB3AK2/64 3600MHz CL18 64GB (Kit of 2) $397.00 HX436C18PB3AK4/128 3600MHz CL18 128GB (Kit of 4) $794.00 HX440C19PB4A/8 4000MHz CL19 8GB $98.00 HX440C19PB4K2/16 4000MHz CL19 16GB (Kit of 2) $195.00 HX442C19PB3AK2/16 4266MHz CL19 16GB (Kit of 2) $274.00 HX446C19PB3AK2/16 4600MHz CL19 16GB (Kit of 2) $626.00

HyperX FURY DDR4 Family Specifications:

Capacities Singles: 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, 32GB Kits of 2: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB Kits of 4: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB Frequencies 2400MHz, 2666MHz, 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3466MHz, 3600MHz, 3733MHz Latencies CL15, CL16, CL17, CL18, CL19 Voltage 1.2V, 1.35V Operating Temperatures 0°C to 85°C Dimensions: 133.35mm x 34.1mm x 7.2mm

New Part Numbers Frequency Latency Capacity MSRP HX424C15FB4/16 2400MHz CL15 16GB $77.00 HX424C15FB4K2/32 2400MHz CL15 32GB (Kit of 2) $153.00 HX424C15FB4K4/64 2400MHz CL15 64GB (Kit of 4) $305.00 HX426C16FB4/16 2666MHz CL16 16GB $77.00 HX426C16FB4K2/32 2666MHz CL16 32GB (Kit of 2) $153.00 HX426C16FB4K4/64 2666MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 4) $305.00 HX430C16FB4/16 3000MHz CL16 16GB $89.00 HX430C16FB4K2/32 3000MHz CL16 32GB (Kit of 2) $177.00 HX430C16FB4K4/64 3000MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 4) $353.00 HX432C16FB4/16 3200MHz CL16 16GB $91.00 HX432C16FB4K2/32 3200MHz CL16 32GB (Kit of 2) $182.00 HX432C16FB4K4/64 3200MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 4) $363.00 HX434C17FB4/16 3466MHz CL17 16GB $105.00 HX434C17FB4K2/32 3466MHz CL17 32GB (Kit of 2) $209.00 HX434C17FB4K4/64 3466MHz CL17 64GB (Kit of 4) $418.00 HX434C17FB3/32 3466MHz CL17 32GB $185.00 HX434C17FB3K2/64 3466MHz CL17 64GB (Kit of 2) $370.00 HX434C17FB3K4/128 3466MHz CL17 128GB (Kit of 4) $740.00 HX436C18FB4/16 3600MHz CL18 16GB $107.00 HX436C18FB4K2/32 3600MHz CL18 32GB (Kit of 2) $214.00 HX436C18FB4K4/64 3600MHz CL18 64GB (Kit of 4) $428.00 HX436C18FB3/32 3600MHz CL18 32GB $190.00 HX436C18FB3K2/64 3600MHz CL18 64GB (Kit of 2) $380.00 HX436C18FB3K4/128 3600MHz CL18 128GB (Kit of 4) $760.00

HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB Family Specifications:

Capacities Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB Kits of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB Kits of 4: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB Frequencies 2400MHz, 2666MHz, 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3466MHz, 3600MHz, 3733MHz Latencies CL15, CL16, CL17, CL18, CL19 Voltage 1.2V, 1.35V Operating Temperatures 0°C to 70°C Dimensions: 133.35mm x 34.1mm x 7.2mm

New Part Number Frequency Latency Capacity MSRP HX424C15FB3A/32 2400MHz CL15 32GB $163.00 HX424C15FB3AK2/64 2400MHz CL15 64GB (Kit of 2) $325.00 HX424C15FB3AK4/128 2400MHz CL15 128GB (Kit of 4) $649.00 HX426C16FB3A/32 2666MHz CL16 32GB $163.00 HX426C16FB3AK2/64 2666MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 2) $325.00 HX426C16FB3AK4/128 2666MHz CL16 128GB (Kit of 4) $649.00 HX430C16FB3A/32 3000MHz CL16 32GB $174.00 HX430C16FB3AK2/64 3000MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 2) $347.00 HX430C16FB3AK4/128 3000MHz CL16 128GB (Kit of 4) $693.00 HX432C16FB3A/32 3200MHz CL16 32GB $179.00 HX432C16FB3AK2/64 3200MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 2) $357.00 HX432C16FB3AK4/128 3200MHz CL16 128GB (Kit of 4) $713.00 HX434C17FB3A/32 3466MHz CL17 32GB $191.00 HX434C17FB3AK2/64 3466MHz CL17 64GB (Kit of 2) $382.00 HX434C17FB3AK4/128 3466MHz CL17 128GB (Kit of 4) $763.00 HX436C18FB3A/32 3600MHz CL18 32GB $196.00 HX436C18FB3AK2/64 3600MHz CL18 64GB (Kit of 2) $392.00 HX436C18FB3AK4/128 3600MHz CL18 128GB (Kit of 4) $783.00

1The specification of the extreme overclocking modules listed on this page may be beyond the capabilities of your AMD or Intel system hardware. Careful selection of all system components (e.g. CPU, motherboard, PSU) is required to ensure these modules will function as intended.



These kits are thoroughly tested and verified in the factory to run at the listed speed for XMP Profile 1. As a backup, a 2nd XMP profile at a slower clock speed is included so you can still achieve great performance if your system cannot handle the highest speed XMP profile.



As a guide you can find the processors and motherboard HyperX used to perform the Intel XMP certification on this page: http://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/gaming/extreme-memory-profile-xmp.html. This is not a guarantee of compatibility in your system configuration. We cannot guarantee compatibility with all systems; these modules should be installed and used at your own risk.



Only select AMD and Intel based motherboards are able to achieve speeds of DDR4-4000 and above. Check motherboard Qualified Vendor Lists (QVL) to verify Predator high speed support on the motherboard vendor website and/or Intel XMP certified list. Premium system cooling (CPU and case) are required for high speed memory stability. On Intel platforms, X or K series processors are recommended.

2HyperX Plug N Play memory will run in DDR4 systems up to the speed allowed by the manufacturer’s system BIOS. PnP cannot increase the system memory speed faster than is allowed by the manufacturer’s BIOS. HyperX Plug N Play DDR4 products support XMP 2.0 specifications so overclocking can also be achieved by enabling the built-in XMP Profile.

3Lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software or with motherboard RGB control software. RGB customization support through third party software may vary.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 70 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trader respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Mark Tekunoff



HyperX



714-438-2791



mark_tekunoff@hyperxgaming.com

Gurpreet Bhoot



Walt & Company for HyperX



408-369-7200 x1056



gbhoot@walt.com