HSB Cyber Suite Expands Small Business Coverage Through Partner Insurers

Includes Website Security Scans, Training, Legal Compliance

Future Cyber Loss Prevention with System Upgrades

Liability for Charges of Privacy Violations

Income Loss from Reputational Harm

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cyberattack–What’s the best way for a small business owner to deal with a cyber-attack? Avoid it in the first place. If you can’t, get help from professionals. HSB Cyber Suite has your business covered, adding new insurance protection and risk management services, including website security scans and computer system upgrades to help prevent future cybercrimes, HSB announced today.

HSB Cyber Suite provides a comprehensive collection of cyber insurance and services designed to protect small and medium-size businesses from cyber-attacks, data breaches, identity theft, cyber extortion, and misdirected payment and computer fraud. It’s available through insurance carriers that partner with HSB to add the coverage to their commercial policies.

“Any business with an internet connection is vulnerable to a cyber-attack,” said James Hajjar, assistant vice president for HSB, part of Munich Re. “And while cybersecurity is complex, we don’t think getting the right insurance coverage or support needs to be. HSB Cyber Suite not only helps a small business respond and recover from a cyber-attack, but it gives them valuable resources they can use to predict and prevent cyber incidents.”

Cyber Safety™ Offers Big Protection for Small Businesses

HSB Cyber Suite now includes Cyber Safety™ powered by Zeguro, providing easy-to-use cybersecurity tools that help prevent cyber-attacks. Zeguro is a leading cyber risk management company that protects small to medium-size businesses from the most prevalent security threats.

Cyber Safety™ is standard in every HSB Cyber Suite policy, offering services typically available to larger companies, including website scanning for security vulnerabilities, cybersecurity training for employees, and security policy templates and guidelines to help comply with regulatory requirements.

Prevent Loss, Protect Income and Reputations

HSB Cyber Suite also includes several additional coverage and service enhancements including:

Future Loss Avoidance for improvements to a customer’s computer system following an attack to help prevent future losses.

Hardware Replacement when appropriate to reduce the amount of the loss by repairing or replacing data equipment that is damaged in a cyber-attack.

Privacy Incident Liability protects a small business against allegations of a privacy violation.

Reputational Harm for the loss of business income resulting from damage to a business’s reputation because personal information in its care is compromised.

A Holistic Solution from a Cyber Pioneer

HSB Cyber Suite is a turnkey cyber reinsurance solution for property-casualty insurers, including underwriting, marketing support, 24/7 claim service, risk and product management. Customers have access to the eRisk Hub® cyber resources website, My Tech Support troubleshooting, and HSB’s extensive network of leading cyber incident response vendors.

HSB is a pioneer in cyber insurance, with more than 15 years of experience providing cyber coverage and services.

Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB)

HSB, part of Munich Re, is a multi-line specialty insurer and provider of inspection, risk management and IoT technology services. HSB insurance offerings include equipment breakdown, cyber risk, specialty liability and other coverages. HSB blends its engineering expertise, technology and data to craft inventive insurance and service solutions for existing and emerging risks posed by technological change. Throughout its 150-year history HSB’s mission has been to help clients prevent loss, advance sustainable use of energy and build deeper relationships that benefit business, public institutions and consumers. HSB holds A.M. Best Company’s highest financial rating, A++ (Superior). For more information, visit www.hsb.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Munich Re

Munich Re is one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions. The group consists of the reinsurance and ERGO business segments, as well as the capital investment company MEAG. Munich Re is globally active and operates in all lines of the insurance business. Since it was founded in 1880, Munich Re has been known for its unrivalled risk-related expertise and its sound financial position. It offers customers financial protection when faced with exceptional levels of damage – from the 1906 San Francisco earthquake through to the 2019 Pacific typhoon season. Munich Re possesses outstanding innovative strength, which enables it to also provide coverage for extraordinary risks such as rocket launches, renewable energies, cyberattacks, or pandemics. The company is playing a key role in driving forward the digital transformation of the insurance industry, and in doing so has further expanded its ability to assess risks and the range of services that it offers. Its tailor-made solutions and close proximity to its customers make Munich Re one of the world’s most sought-after risk partners for businesses, institutions, and private individuals.

Contacts

Dennis Milewski



Phone: +1 (860) 722-5567



Mobile: +1 (860) 534-0623



Email: DMilewski@munichre.com