Guidehouse Insights Names Schweitzer Engineering Labs, Schneider Electric, and Siemens the Leading Microgrid Controls Vendors

Market competition continues to intensify as acquisitions increase and large established players revise offerings and business models

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–A new Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights examines the strategy and execution of 16 microgrid controls vendors, with Schweitzer Engineering Labs (SEL), Schneider Electric, and Siemens ranked as the leading market players.

Microgrid controls platforms are considered the gateway technology for microgrids to be mainstreamed. Controls unlock value and are an important technology decision to influence project success. As such, there is intense competition in this space as vendors continue to innovate in terms of user friendliness, cost-effectiveness, and fresh approaches to partnerships and market growth.

“SEL and Schneider offer contrasting strengths—SEL offers a low cost, market-leading technology for seamless islanding while Schneider Electric is pioneering new energy as a service (EaaS) business models for microgrids,” says Peter Asmus, research director with Guidehouse Insights. “The third market leader is Siemens, which has expanded its microgrid offerings and helped develop leading-edge microgrids across multiple geographies.”

Fierce market competition is evidenced by the number of companies that have come and gone over the past decade, the increased number of recent acquisitions, and the number of large established players that have revised their offerings with new technology and business models. Companies leading the way for advanced controls are often large technology firms revamping their original distribution automation and SCADA controls with increased digital capabilities using in-house software or acquisitions of smaller startups. Then there are the independent startups testing limits with new control algorithms informed by AI and using Internet of Things (IoT) digital infrastructure. Between the extremes of large technology firms and small startups exists a long list of companies.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Microgrid Controls Vendors, evaluates the strategy and execution of 13 UESSIs. Using Guidehouse Insights’ proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked to provide industry participants with an objective assessment of these companies’ relative strengths and weaknesses in the global market for UES integration. These companies are rated on 12 criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners; production strategy; technology; geographic reach; sales, marketing, and distribution; product performance; product quality and reliability; product portfolio; pricing; and staying power. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

