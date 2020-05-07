Glu Extends Exclusive Partnership with Kim Kardashian West

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, today announced a three-and-a-half year extension to the company’s existing exclusive partnership with Kim Kardashian West. The agreement covers the continued development and support of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood which features Kim’s likeness, voice and creative influence as she guides players on their journey to success in Hollywood.

Kim Kardashian: Hollywood has been downloaded over 60 million times since launching in 2014 and continues to be enjoyed by players all around the world. The game has received numerous awards for its success, engaging approach to content and celebrity collaboration. Approaching its sixth anniversary, in Q1 2020 Kim Kardashian: Hollywood achieved its highest bookings quarter in two years and has consistently been a top 50 grossing title on the U.S. iPhone charts in recent weeks.

“I have been working with Niccolo and Glu for seven years now to make Kim Kardashian: Hollywood a pioneering success. I am proud of everything we have accomplished and excited to announce an exclusive extension of our collaboration for another three-and-a-half years,” said Kim Kardashian West. “I look forward to turning my expanded vision for Kim Kardashian: Hollywood into reality in the coming years.”

“It has been a pleasure to partner with Kim since 2013 on a groundbreaking title that continues to set records for Glu and our industry. Kim has demonstrated a unique ability to translate her world into an accessible one on mobile devices for millions of fans around the world,” said Niccolo de Masi, Executive Chairman of Glu. “On behalf of our Board and shareholders of Glu, we are proud to extend our exclusive partnership with Kim to a full decade. I look forward to our undoubted success ahead.”

“I want to thank Kim for her commitment to Glu and supporting our partnership with a deal structure that enables us to redouble our investment in Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” said Nick Earl, President and CEO of Glu. “With this increased investment we aim to deepen and expand gameplay to the delight of both existing and new users. We look forward to taking Kim Kardashian: Hollywood to new heights in the coming years.”

Kim Kardashian: Hollywood is available for free on the App Store at https://bit.ly/3aPYXeA and on Google Play at https://bit.ly/3f9WPkW.

