Global Video Game Console Forecasts 2024: Breakdown by Platform and Region – ResearchAndMarkets.com

These are the latest video game console forecasts for the major systems. The forecasts includes data in an Excel spreadsheet with historical sales and five-year forecasts for video game console systems from 2008-2024. Forecasts are broken down by platform and region.

Platforms include:

System – Launch – Generation

Microsoft Xbox 360 – 2005 – 7

Sony PlayStation 3 – 2006 – 7

Nintendo Wii – 2006 – 7

Nintendo Wii U – 2012 – 8

Microsoft Xbox One – 2013 – 8

Sony PlayStation 4 – 2013 – 8

Nintendo Switch – 2017 – 8

Microsoft Xbox Series X – 2020 – 9

Sony PlayStation 5 – 2020 – 9

Regions Include:

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Japan

Rest of World

Worldwide Summary

Included for each platform and region:

Hardware units sold per year

Hardware revenue per year

Active Installed Base by year (units in active use)

Cumulative Installed Base by year (total units sold)

Packaged Software Revenue (sales of physical media)

Online Software Revenue (digital distribution, subscriptions and other online revenue)

More granular data is available on request and can include forecasts by individual country, business model, game genre and more. Also included is a brief that looks at the upcoming launch of the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X. Both systems are scheduled for launch in late 2020. There has been plenty of rumors and speculation about the two systems. The focus of this brief is on what has actually been announced. Included are PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X forecasts for both worldwide hardware units and total software revenue through 2024.

Included are:

A look at what has officially been announced by Sony and Microsoft

Analysis of the importance of key features

Assessment of market position of Sony and Microsoft

Initial forecasts for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X through 2024

