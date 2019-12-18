Global Li-ion Battery Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2019-2025: While China Focuses on Building Future Batteries, Tesla Remains the Only US Company in Race – ResearchAndMarkets.com

5 hours ago

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Li-ion Battery – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Li-ion Battery market worldwide is projected to grow by US$57.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.2%

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$45.1 Billion by the year 2025, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Lithium-ion Battery: An Introduction
  • Construction and Package Types of Li-ion Battery
  • Advantages and Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries
  • Applications of Li-Ion Batteries
  • Li-ion Battery: Battery Technology with Expanding Applications in Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage Sectors
  • NMC: The Largest Segment by Chemistry Type
  • Asian Countries Spearhead Growth in the Li-ion Battery Market
  • China Dominates Li-ion Battery Production
  • Global Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Capacity (in GWh) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
  • Global Li-ion Battery Market: Production Capacity Share Breakdown by Country for 2019
  • Global Li-ion Battery Market: Projected Production Capacity Share Breakdown by Country for 2023
  • Global Li-ion Battery Production Capacity Pipeline in GWh for 2019, 2023 and 2028
  • Leading Li-ion Battery Mega Factories Worldwide: Ranked by Storage Capacity in GWh Per Annum
  • Top 10 Lithium-ion Battery Plant Projects
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Li-ion Battery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • BYD Company Ltd. (China)
  • CALB USA, Inc. (USA)
  • Clarios, Inc. (USA)
  • Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (China)
  • GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan)
  • Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (Japan)
  • LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)
  • Lithium Werks BV (The Netherlands)
  • Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
  • Saft Groupe SA (France)
  • Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
  • Shenzhen BAK Battery Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Tesla, Inc. (USA)
  • Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles: A Significant Opportunity for Li-ion Batteries Market
  • Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030
  • Light Vehicles Market in North America – Breakdown of Sales in Thousands by Power Type for the Years 2019 and 2025
  • Falling Battery Costs to Drive Down Cost of EVs
  • Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs
  • Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-ion Battery Packs Used in Passenger EVs by Type for the Years 2025 and 2030 (In Thousand Metric Tons)
  • Rising Interest in Lithium for Use in EV Li-ion Batteries
  • While China Focuses on Building Future Batteries, Tesla Remains the Only US Company in Race
  • LiFePO4 Battery Gaining Prominence in Automotive Applications
  • Manufacture of Lithium-Ion Batteries for EVs: Challenges Continue to Persist
  • Li-ion Battery Recycling Market: Rising Environmental Concerns and Strict Government Policies Foster Growth
  • Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market: Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country for 2019
  • Rising Sales of Electric Buses Bolsters Demand for Li-ion Batteries
  • Global Li-ion Batteries Market for Electric Buses: Percentage Breakdown of Sales Volume by Li-ion Variant for 2019 and 2025
  • Li-ion Batteries: The Preferred Rechargeable Battery Chemistry for Consumer Electronics Devices
  • Widespread Use of Li-ion Batteries in Smartphones
  • Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2011 through 2018
  • Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
  • With Smartphones Evolving Rapidly, Li-ion Batteries Struggle to Address the Demanding Needs of Devices
  • Average Battery Life of Select Latest Smartphone Models
  • Lithium-Ion Batteries with Graphene: A Substitute to Conventional Li-ion Batteries Used in Mobile Phones
  • Sustained Use of Li-ion Batteries in Laptops and Notebooks
  • Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
  • Li-ion Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices
  • Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
  • Rechargeable Li-ion Batteries Find Application in Smart Homes
  • Li-ion Batteries Emerge as the Dominant Technology for Grid-Scale Energy Storage
  • Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market: Opportunity for Li-ion Batteries
  • Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
  • Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2018
  • Falling Cost of Clean Energy and Li-ion Batteries Favors Adoption in Renewable Energy Systems
  • Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) of Battery Storage, Offshore Wind, Onshore Wind and Offshore in $/MWh for the Years 2013, 2015 and 2019
  • Peak Shifting Application Promises High Demand Scenario for Li-ion Batteries
  • Lithium-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid Batteries for Residential Solar Customers
  • High Cost and Limited Battery Life Impede Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Renewable Systems
  • Increasing Penetration of Li-ion Battery in Data Centers Augurs Well for the Market Growth
  • Increasing Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Data Centers: Battery-based Backup (in GWh) for Li-ion Batteries in North American and European Data Centers for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
  • Li-ion Batteries Offer Support for Industrial Applications
  • Use of Li-ion Batteries Gaining Momentum in Material Handling Industry
  • As the Wonder Material, Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries
  • Li-ion Battery Pricing Trends: Significant Impact on Adoption in Automotive Industry
  • Li-ion Battery Pack Price in $/kWh for the Years 2010 through 2018
  • Lithium-ion Battery Prices: Breakdown of Price in $/kWh for Pack and Cell for the Years 2014 through 2018
  • Li-ion Battery Price Outlook: Prices in $/kWh for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030
  • Battery Startups Invest in Next Generation Li-ion Batteries
  • Raw Material Availability and Pricing: Factors with Significant Implications for Li-ion Batteries Market
  • Raw Material Cost: The Largest Proportion of Overall Cost of Li-ion Battery
  • Cost Structure of Consumer-Grade Li-ion Battery (in $/kWh) by Cost Component
  • Lithium Reserves and Production: Vital for Li-ion Battery Market
  • Global Lithium Reserves in Thousand Metric Tons by Select Countries
  • Global Lithium Mine Production in Metric Tons by Country for 2017 and 2018
  • High Cobalt Prices: Reason for Slower Decline in Production Cost of Li-ion Battery
  • Major Players with Growing Clout in LIB Raw Materials Marketplace
  • Innovations in Material Science and Capacity Critical to Creating the Next-Gen Li-ion Battery
  • Safety Concerns and Other Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries: A Review
  • Competing Disruptive Battery Technologies: A Major Challenge for Li-ion Battery Market
  • Despite Emergence of Alternatives, Li-ion Remains the Most Promising Battery Tech for Various Applications
  • Changes in Li-ion Battery Composition and Component Use
  • Innovations, Advancements & Research Studies
  • Solid State Lithium-ion Battery: Faster Charging and Longer Lasting Option
  • Innolith Develops Non-Flammable Lithium-Ion Battery
  • Researchers Advance Technology to Enable Production of Non-Flammable Li-ion Batteries
  • German Researchers Find Singlet Oxygen as the Factor Causing Breakdown of Li-ion Battery
  • Nano One Wins Chinese Patent for Li-ion Battery Applications
  • Size-Tunable Natural Mineral-Molybdenite Increase Storage Capacity and Accelerate Ions Transfer in Li-ion Batteries
  • Developments Underway to Mass Produce CSIR Lab’s Indigenous Lithium Ion Battery Technology
  • US Department of Energy Initiates Research to Develop Next-Gen Li-ion Batteries
  • 24M Developing Simple Li-ion Batteries Capable of Reducing EVs Costs
  • University of Alberta Chemists Developing Silicon-Based LIBs with 10 Fold Increase in Charge Capacity

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pimczt

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You may have missed

ON Semiconductor to Demonstrate Long-range and In-Vehicle Automotive Imaging and Detection Technology at CES 2020

3 hours ago

Independent Research Firm Declares SAP Ariba a Leader in Source-To-Contract

3 hours ago

South Korea’s Hancom Group to Exhibit at CES 2020

5 hours ago

Global Li-ion Battery Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2019-2025: While China Focuses on Building Future Batteries, Tesla Remains the Only US Company in Race – ResearchAndMarkets.com

5 hours ago

Neurable raises Series A to build an “everyday” brain-computer interface

8 hours ago
error: Content is protected !!