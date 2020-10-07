Geotab raises the bar by enabling companies to integrate valuable telematics data into their SAP software systems

Partnership allows customers to integrate MyGeotab platform with SAP technology via free application on SAP® App Center

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Geotab—Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, today announced that a new integration application specifically created for SAP software users to enable access to fleet analytics and vehicle maintenance data insights, is available on SAP® App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings.

This partnership will allow businesses using SAP solutions, who also utilize Geotab’s fleet management offering, to gain visibility into their company’s telematics data from SAP Cloud Platform.

With this new integration application from Geotab, businesses using SAP technology can access a range of possibilities such as end-to-end digital supply chain visibility, valuable reporting on ROI, improved asset management, insights relating to vehicle health and driver safety, and more – all from within their SAP user interface. This integration with SAP Cloud Platform will also allow others outside of an organization’s fleet management team – such as the C-suite, finance and others – to better visualize how vehicle data may impact other areas of the business.

“We are pleased to be working with SAP to help take enterprise-level telematics to the next level by giving customers worldwide the opportunity to easily access and integrate their telematics data into their SAP-powered systems,” said Neil Cawse, CEO, Geotab. “As a software powerhouse, SAP has relationships with some of the world’s biggest brands across the supply chain – an ecosystem where data reigns as a key factor in maintaining and improving current operations, as well as mapping out future planning. We believe that this new partnership will help sweeten the customer experience for businesses using SAP technology by providing them with streamlined access to their telematics data insights to aid in current and future business needs.”

“As a leading telematics provider, Geotab has a proven track record of helping global companies better manage their fleets and operations with valuable vehicle insights and driver behavior data,” said Peter Mason, Global Vice President, SAP. “Geotab makes it easy for our customers to access their own telematics data with the ability to integrate with their SAP-driven solutions utilizing SAP Cloud Platform. By having all the data in a single location, customers can improve overall performance through efficiencies and informed decision making.”

Ranked as the #1 commercial telematics company worldwide by ABI Research for two consecutive years, Geotab equips more than 40,000 fleet customers with data-driven insights relating to vehicle and driver behavior data. Each day, the company processes more than 4 billion data points from over 2 million Geotab-connected vehicles worldwide. With its new SAP partnership, Geotab’s MyGeotab API Adapter can push near real-time data into SAP Cloud Platform, allowing for easy integration into other SAP systems. This integration makes it possible for customers to create and merge telematics data into analytics reports, enhance their predictive maintenance and access Vehicle Inspection Reporting and other critical operational information.

At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,600 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to help grow their business.

Building a telematics ecosystem to help enterprises achieve real business value

Today’s news comes on the heels of Geotab and Deloitte, one of the world’s largest professional service firms, announcing that Deloitte will offer Geotab’s award-winning product portfolio as part of its consulting, integration and analytics offering to the Canadian and Latin American markets. Deloitte, which has been collaborating and co-innovating with SAP for more than three decades, continues assisting its clients in their efforts to efficiently implement SAP solutions, and realize business value from those investments.

“By working both individually and collectively with SAP and Deloitte, we are not only expanding the business footprint for valuable telematics data,” added Sean Killen, Vice President, Global Business Development at Geotab. “But more importantly, we are helping companies better optimize their overall operations by enabling them to integrate Geotab’s vehicle and data insights into their existing enterprise platforms.”

Find, try and buy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com. For each purchase made on SAP App Center, SAP will plant a tree. To learn more about this new integration application from Geotab visit: https://www.sapappcenter.com/en/product/display-0000059356_live_v1/Geotab%20Telematics%20and%20Fleet%20Management.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab’s products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

