Fujitsu Partners With Orange and Other Tier One Service Providers to Enable End-to-End Optical Service Orchestration Within ONAP

New functionality automates service provisioning and activation within multi-vendor, multi-domain optical networks

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FujitsuFNC—Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc announced the first implementation of Multi-Domain Optical Network Services (MDONS) within the Open Networking Automation Platform (ONAP) Frankfurt Release. Developed in collaboration with The Linux Foundation, Orange and other global service providers, Fujitsu’s open-source contribution extends ONAP orchestration into the optical space, allowing network operators to design, orchestrate and automate Optical Transport Network services across service provider networks.

The MDONS blueprint leverages Open ROADM, ONF Transport API (TAPI), and MEF standards to enable multi-vendor and multiple domain operation. Open APIs to SDN Controllers deliver multi-vendor service activation and provisioning. The newly added ONAP optical services capabilities will allow for the development of enhanced service offerings and applications customized to the needs of service providers, further driving network automation at the optical layer.

“In the past, service providers relied on a complex negotiation of manual processes for even the most basic inter-connections between network domains,” said Rod Naphan, head of the technology business unit at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “By leveraging ONAP and open APIs, our customers can now automatically orchestrate and provision optical services across multiple domains, resulting in faster service turn up and reduced operating expenses.”

“Network automation is a strong business requirement. We fundamentally believe open-source collaboration is the best way to respond to this complex prerequisite,” said Olivier Augizeau, network automation project manager at Orange. “The latest Frankfurt release of the ONAP platform paves the way to improve the footprint of optical connectivity services with cross carrier scenarios.”

“We are encouraged by the success of the ONAP members working together to advance the platform with new use cases, enhancements, commercial deployments and adoptions in the latest release, Frankfurt,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, networking, Edge & IoT, at The Linux Foundation. “As a valued LFN member vendor with extensive optical expertise, Fujitsu’s participation in initiating the MDONS blueprint is an important part of the overall team efforts to enhance the ONAP framework.”

The first implementation of MDONS is part of broader ONAP initiatives to advance automation in the 5G Era, enabling multi-layer operations and end-to-end lifecycle management across wireline and wireless networks. Fujitsu is committed to working with our open source partners in leading this shift towards open networking.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

About Fujitsu Network Communications Inc.

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for network operators, service providers and content providers worldwide. We combine best-in-class hardware, software and services with multivendor expertise to enable cost savings, faster services delivery and improved network performance. Working closely with our customers and ecosystem partners, we design, build, operate and maintain better networks for the connected world. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com/us/products/network or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Fujitsu-network-communications.

Fujitsu, the Fujitsu logo, “shaping tomorrow with you” are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fujitsu Limited in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

