Everbridge Unveils Critical Event Management (CEM) for the Internet of Things (IoT) Supported by Two Technology Acquisitions

New IoT capabilities automate process of mitigating a wide variety of critical events such as coronavirus (COVID-19) to protect people, operations and supply chain

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that the company has unveiled new CEM capabilities across the Internet of Things (IoT) for corporate, government and healthcare organizations to protect their people, assets, operations, supply chain and brand from critical events such as coronavirus (COVID-19). Everbridge’s industry leading CEM platform will feature a new IoT extension module that will also leverage the intellectual property from recent technology acquisitions of Connexient and CNL Software. As a result, organizations will be able to gather a broader range of situational intelligence and automate targeted responses throughout their entire safety, security, and operational continuum – from across a global footprint to within campuses and facilities.

With the number of IoT devices expected to approach 75 billion by 2025, the Everbridge CEM platform enables organizations to utilize vast amounts of electronic data, including IoT sensors, to digitally transform how they manage the safety and security of their employees, customers, patients, first responders, residents, and visitors, as well as the resiliency of their operations and supply chain. CEM for IoT extends the number of use cases for the Everbridge platform within the broader critical event management market, complementing the company’s existing offerings for supply chain and wearable devices.

Companies, governments and healthcare organizations utilize CEM to mitigate risks from coronavirus with several million COVID-19 related communications deployed by Everbridge in recent weeks. The expansion of CEM for IoT enhances coronavirus-related use cases to better protect people, operations, supply chain and brand. For example, the Everbridge ecosystem supports over 1,500 healthcare entities including the top pharmaceutical, biomedical and medical device and manufacturing companies, as well as the largest healthcare systems (overseeing more than 25 percent of all hospital beds in the U.S.), managed care organizations, pharmacies, and statewide health alert networks (HANs), including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). CEM for IoT improves the ability to coordinate first responders and other critical healthcare resources such as intensive care unit (ICU) beds, respirators, expert medical staff, etc., based on real-time data on the broader impact of COVID-19.

Everbridge’s IoT initiative employs the same CEM framework currently being used by industry leaders from aircraft manufacturing, financial services, entertainment & media, high tech, healthcare, hospitality, retail, pharmaceuticals, the federal government, and other sectors. The Everbridge CEM framework includes aggregating tens of thousands of data sources to identify threats; determining the relevance of a threat to an organization’s people, facilities, assets, supply chain and reputation based on their dynamic locations; automatically initiating and orchestrating an enterprise-wide response plan using the organization’s policies and procedures and monitoring execution of that plan; while analyzing cycle times and results to identify bottlenecks and improve future performance.

The acquisitions of Connexient and CNL Software augment the IoT capabilities of the Everbridge CEM Platform bringing the total number of out-of-the-box integrations to over 225. Integrations include numerous healthcare systems, indoor positioning, digital wayfinding, building management, access control, intruder detection, video management, and many more. Everbridge solutions secure major events, cities, states, military installations, government buildings, universities, airports, corporate campuses, and healthcare facilities, providing instrumental functionality to Safe City and Smart Building use cases across multiple critical events including coronavirus.

“The CEM platform monitors threat data streams continuously, alerts stakeholders when there is a relevant issue, and automatically orchestrates a coordinated response—it is always on,” said Imad Mouline CTO of Everbridge.

Everbridge has experience with early implementations of Safe City and Smart Building programs in both the public safety and corporate space. According to IHS Markit, the global Safe City market will reach $35.8 billion in 2024. Brand Essence Market Research forecasts the overall Smart Building market will grow to $59 billion in 2025. The utilization of a network of connected devices, or IoT, will make up a portion of both markets.

About Everbridge



Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,000 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 3.5 billion messages in 2019 and offers the ability to reach over 500 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, Peru, Singapore, Sweden, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 7 of the 10 largest global auto makers, all 4 of the largest global accounting firms, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 6 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, New York, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

