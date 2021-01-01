Esri Launches ArcGIS Platform

Comprehensive Location Services, Data, and Mapping Tools Are Available to Developers

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the launch of ArcGIS Platform, a geospatial platform as a service (PaaS) for developers that need to integrate location capabilities into their apps, business systems, and products. ArcGIS Platform gives developers direct access to Esri’s powerful location services using the APIs and web frameworks of their choice.

“ArcGIS Platform lets users build their own products or integrate Esri services into existing software,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president. “This PaaS makes it easier for software developers to access geospatial technology.”

“With the release of ArcGIS Platform, developers now have access to professional-grade content and capabilities they can readily plug into their apps, allowing them to stay on budget while delivering enormous value by reducing time to market,” said David Cardella, Esri product manager for developer technologies.

Scaling with developers and their apps, ArcGIS Platform lets customers leverage the same framework and services whether they’re supporting dozens of users or millions of them.

“We’re excited our partnership with Esri has continued with the integration of ArcGIS Platform,” said Ben Brantly, VP of product at Salesforce. “Esri’s collection of ready-to-use basemaps gives our users a solution to better understand their data by presenting it visually on a map. The capabilities of ArcGIS Platform allow us to continue to expand the value we provide to Salesforce Maps users by leveraging additional Esri location services as well as the adoption of the ArcGIS API for JavaScript.”

Esri is unveiling ArcGIS Platform at a virtual event today, where users like Salesforce and cloud-based drone management capability provider Airspace Link are speaking about how they use Esri’s PaaS technology.

“Fused with local data, Esri’s demographic and geocoding services help us deliver a product that promotes safe, compliant drone operations for our customers across the country,” said Airspace Link Cofounder, President, and CEO Michael Healander.

Longtime Esri partner, SAP, is also featured in the launch event. “Location services from Esri’s ArcGIS Platform will be exposed through SAP’s cloud consumption model, which plays to the strength of what customers are looking for,” said Irfan Khan, President for Platform &Technology at SAP. “SAP’s Business Technology Platform provides an ideal integration point, allowing developers to more easily build innovative applications that combine real-time business data with geospatial intelligence.”

To learn more about Esri, a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Location Intelligence Platforms, Q2 2020, and ArcGIS Platform and how it delivers low-cost, high-quality location services to developers, visit go.esri.com/Platform-Learn-More.

Additional Quotes

“Esri’s location services integrate easily with Autodesk – together we’re changing the way the industry works.”



Theo Angelopoulos, Senior Director, Infrastructure Business Strategy & marketing, Autodesk

“With the launch of Esri’s new location platform, we look forward to accessing a greater number of services with more flexibility to make our offerings even more meaningful.”



George Mastakas, VP Enterprise Solutions and Corporate Partnerships, CityWorks

“Reliable, scalable location services from Esri allow us to focus on delivering innovative solutions.”



Brian J. Smith, Senior Vice President, GeoDecisions – A Division of Gannett-Fleming, Inc.

“The flexibility, increased speed, and variety of mapping and imagery layers gives our users unprecedented control over their risk assessments.”



John Goolgasian, Chief Operating Officer, Geospark Analytics

“We rely on Esri location services to provide scalable, tailored solutions for our customers.”



Steve Mulberry, Geospatial Innovation Strategist, GISinc

“With the seemingly endless capabilities provided by Esri location services, K&A can quickly and effectively integrate location intelligence into our solutions and our clients’ business workflows for an improved customer experience.”



Walid Abou Chacra, Manager, Electricity Segment, Khatib & Alami

“We highly recommend Esri location services as the premier technology to help utilities optimize their network for the future.”



Chris Erpelding, GIS Consulting Department Manager, POWER Engineers

“Esri location services enables Schneider Electric to build world class solutions that manage the lifecycle of the Utility Network.”



Jay Stinson, Vice President, Digital Grid Asset Management Business, Schneider Electric

“The newest ArcGIS Platform architecture enables us to provide solutions embedding advanced spatial capabilities to our customers faster and easier than ever before.”



Signe Bramming Andersen, Director of Business Development, Similix

“Esri location services provide flexibility in our programs and products, and expands the value of GIS for our customers.”



Adam Tonkin, CTO, SSP Innovations

“Esri’s location services are a crucial component of Cartegraph’s mission to optimize the productive life of every infrastructure asset – indoors, outdoors, above and below ground.”



Josh Mallamud, CEO, Cartegraph

“When our customers need to provision high-precision apps for offline field work with Geocortex Mobile, or publish modern mapping apps with all the tools tailored for their staff’s needs, they rely on Geocortex and ArcGIS Platform to take those apps to the next level.”



Jon Brooks, CEO, VertiGIS

