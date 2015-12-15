Energous Partners With e-peas to Advance At-a-Distance Wireless Charging Applications Greater Than 1 Meter

Partnership includes joint evaluation board to accelerate evaluation and design of at-a-distance wireless charging for smart buildings, industrial IoT sensors applications, retail electronic displays and more

SAN JOSE, Calif. & MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, announced a partnership with e-peas S.A. (“e-peas”), a leading semiconductor company developing energy harvesting PMICs and extremely low-power microcontrollers, to develop an evaluation board combining e-peas’ power management IC technology with Energous’ radio frequency (RF) solution to support at-a-distance wireless charging applications for smart buildings, industrial IoT sensors, retail electronic displays and more.





“As a leader in at-a-distance wireless charging, we are excited to work closely with e-peas, the leading supplier of IoT energy harvesting power management and extremely low-power microcontrollers at the edge, to offer integrated solutions like this board to allow for faster evaluation of distance-based wireless charging,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. “Our WattUp technology is designed for the growing retail, smart building and industrial IoT markets to address concerns around battery life and maintenance logistics.”

“The results of this joint effort between Energous and e-peas will be to introduce the capabilities and advantages of a small form factor, highly integrated solution that will enable charging distances greater than one meter, eventually extending out to several meters,” said Cesar Johnston, COO and executive vice president of Energous Corporation. “The core WattUp technology supporting this evaluation board is an outgrowth of the common architecture we have developed, which emphasizes scalability for all chip, hardware, software and antenna elements of the technical solution. “

Belgium-based e-peas provides energy harvesting and processing solutions to give infinite battery life to wireless devices by increasing the amount of harvested energy and by drastically reducing the energy consumption. Key applications for e-peas solutions include smart buildings, industrial IoT sensors and retail. This evaluation board will allow companies to integrate this technology for testing and evaluation in the smart buildings, wireless sensors market and electronic displays. The wireless sensors market alone is projected to grow nearly 3x in the next four years, from $5B in 2019 to $14.6B by 2025.

“As the wireless sensors market grows, so too is the need for avoiding battery maintenance costs. That is why at-a-distance solutions capable of charging more than a meter away are critical,” said Geoffroy Gosset, CEO and co-founder of e-peas. “We believe that the combination of both Energous’ WattUp and e-peas AEM technologies on a single evaluation board will ease the deployment of zero-maintenance solutions on multiple markets.”

The evaluation board functionality is expected to include:

DA2210 WPT rectifier

E-peas AEM30940 harvesting PMIC

Supercap or rechargeable lithium battery support

Smartbond DA14531-based BLE SoC

Ambient light and temperature/humidity sensors

Support for E-Ink display charging (optional)

Support for external harvesting antenna

Energous’ WattUp wireless charging technology is based on radio frequency, which provides a number of benefits for wireless charging including the ability to be designed into small form factor products and devices without flat surfaces.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the global leader of Wireless Charging 2.0 technology. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer substantial improvements over older, first generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for consumer electronics, medical devices, retail, military, industrial/commercial IoT, automotive, military, retail and industrial applications. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded 231 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

About e-peas

e-peas develops and markets disruptive ultra-low power semiconductor technology. This enables industrial and IoT wireless product designers to substantially extend battery lifespans and eliminate the heavy call-out costs of replacing batteries, without in any way compromising on reliability. Relying on 15 years of research and patented intellectual property, the company’s products increase the amount of harvested energy and drastically reduce the energy consumption of all power consuming blocks within wireless sensor nodes. Headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, with additional offices in Switzerland and the USA, e-peas offers a portfolio of energy harvesting power management interface ICs, microcontrollers and sensor solutions. For more information, please visit e-peas.com

