Element Solutions Inc Announces Record First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Raises Full Year Outlook

Net sales of $550 million, an increase of 22% from the first quarter last year on a reported basis or an increase of 11% on an organic basis

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.03 in the same period last year; Record* adjusted EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.25 in the same period last year

Reported net income of $82 million, compared to $8 million in the same period last year

Adjusted EBITDA of $138 million, an increase of 20% from the first quarter last year on a constant currency basis

First quarter 2021 cash from operating activities of $33 million and free cash flow of $24 million

Increasing full year 2021 guidance for adjusted EBITDA to a range of $500 million to $510 million, representing year-on-year growth of approximately 20%

Introducing second quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $125 million to $130 million, an increase of approximately 50% over the second quarter of 2020

Increasing full year 2021 adjusted EPS guidance to greater than $1.30, up from a range of $1.10 to $1.15

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) (“Element Solutions,” “ESI” or the “Company”), a global and diversified specialty chemicals company, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Executive Commentary

President and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich said, “Element Solutions had an outstanding first quarter. Demand remained robust in the broader electronics supply chain and demand across the industrial economy accelerated. Our organization once again demonstrated its nimbleness and resilience navigating multiple supply chain disruptions and ongoing COVID-19 uncertainty, while continuing to deliver high-quality technology and services to our customers. Net sales grew 11% organically as compared to the same period last year while adjusted EBITDA grew 25% to $138 million. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin represented record* results for the second consecutive quarter. This performance reflects the secular trends propelling our business – increasing electronics content and penetration of electric vehicles in the global automotive fleet and increasing content value in higher-end mobile applications – and continued strong execution of our plan to capture outsized value from these trends. We achieved these results all while our colleagues in many parts of the world are still facing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in their communities. We are very grateful for their efforts and commitment.”

Mr. Gliklich continued, “We expect momentum to continue into the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $125 million to $130 million in Q2 2021, with higher raw material prices and other cost inflation modestly impacting profitability. On the back of our first quarter strength, we are also increasing our guidance for full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA growth to approximately 20%, and our expectation for full year 2021 adjusted earnings per share to at least $1.30, an increase of more than 15% from our prior range. Our revised guidance does not include any benefit from future capital allocation for potential acquisitions or share buybacks – though we believe our continuing strong free cash flow generation and healthy balance sheet afford us increasing strategic flexibility.”

First Quarter 2021 Highlights (compared with first quarter 2020):

Net sales on a reported basis for the first quarter of 2021 were $550 million, an increase of 22% over the first quarter of 2020. Organic net sales, which exclude the impact of currency changes, certain pass-through metal prices and acquisitions, increased 11%. Electronics: Net sales increased 31% to $354 million. Organic net sales increased 18%. Industrial & Specialty: Net sales increased 7% to $197 million. Organic net sales increased 1%.

First quarter of 2021 earnings per share (EPS) performance: GAAP diluted EPS was $0.33 for the first quarter of 2021, as compared to $0.03 for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EPS was $0.37, as compared to $0.25 per share in prior year.

Reported net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $82 million, as compared to $8 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 was $138 million, an increase of 25%. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 20%. Electronics: Adjusted EBITDA was $93 million, an increase of 39%. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 33%. Industrial & Specialty: Adjusted EBITDA was $45 million, an increase of 4%. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 1%. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 80 basis points to 25.1% on a reported basis. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA margin increased 60 basis points.

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.7x on a trailing twelve months basis.

*Since the launch of Element Solutions in January 2019

2021 Guidance

The Company increased its full year 2021 guidance and now expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $500 million to $510 million, adjusted EPS of at least $1.30 and free cash flow of $285 million. In addition, the Company expects second quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA to be between $125 million and $130 million.

Conference Call

Element Solutions will host a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its 2021 first quarter financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Participants on the call will include Executive Chairman Sir Martin E. Franklin, President and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich and EVP, Chief Financial Officer Carey J. Dorman.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 877-876-9173 (domestic) or 785-424-1667 (international) and provide the Conference ID: ESIQ121. The call will be simultaneously webcast at www.elementsolutionsinc.com. A replay of the call will be available after completion of the live call at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc is a leading global specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers’ manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy.

More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release is intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as it contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements will often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “assume,” “estimate,” “predict,” “seek,” “continue,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “aim,” “can have,” “likely,” “potential,” “target,” “hope,” “goal,” “priority,” “guidance” or “confident” and variations of such words and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements, beliefs, projections and expectations regarding secular trends propelling the Company’s business and continued momentum of these trends into the second quarter of 2021; the Company’s plan to capture outsized value from these trends;second quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA guidance; impact of raw material prices and other cost inflation; full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA guidance; full year 2021 adjusted EPS guidance; future capital allocation for potential acquisitions or share buybacks, free cash flow generation, healthy balance sheet and strategic flexibility; and full year 2021 guidance with respect to free cash flow generation. These projections and statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions or expectations with respect to future events and financial performance, and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Such projections and statements are based on the assessment of information available as of the current date, and the Company does not undertake any obligations to provide any further updates. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements if one or more of the underlying estimates, assumptions or expectations prove to be inaccurate or are unrealized. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the duration of the pandemic; the efficacy, availability and/or public acceptance of vaccines targeting COVID-19; the impact of variants of COVID-19 that may affect its spread or virulence or the effectiveness of vaccines on the virus; the impact of actions taken or that might be taken by governments, businesses or individuals to contain or reduce its repercussions and mitigate its economic implications; evolving macroeconomic factors, including general economic uncertainty, unemployment rates, and recessionary pressures; decreased consumer spending levels; reduction or changes in customer demand for the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to manufacture, sell and provide its products and services, including as a result of travel restrictions, closed borders, operating restrictions imposed on its facilities or reduced ability of its employees to continue to work efficiently; increased operating costs (whether as a results of changes to the Company’s supply chain or increases in employee costs or otherwise); collectability of customer accounts; additional and prolonged devaluation of other countries’ currencies relative to the U.S. dollar; the general impact of the pandemic on the Company’s customers, employees, suppliers, vendors and other stakeholders; the Company’s ability to realize the expected benefits of its cost containment and cost savings measures; business and management strategies; outstanding debt and debt leverage ratio; shares repurchases; expected returns to stockholders; and the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, refinancings, impairments and other unusual items, including the Company’s ability to raise and/or retire new debt and/or equity and to integrate and obtain the anticipated benefits, results and synergies from these items or other related strategic initiatives. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to vary is, or will be, included in the Company’s periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Net sales $ 550.1 $ 452.6 Cost of sales 309.1 255.3 Gross profit 241.0 197.3 Operating expenses: Selling, technical, general and administrative 129.6 125.2 Research and development 11.5 17.5 Total operating expenses 141.1 142.7 Operating profit 99.9 54.6 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (12.9 ) (16.7 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 28.0 (25.8 ) Other (expense) income, net (1.6 ) 0.4 Total other income (expense) 13.5 (42.1 ) Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests 113.4 12.5 Income tax expense (31.1 ) (4.1 ) Net income from continuing operations 82.3 8.4 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 0.2 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 82.3 $ 8.6 Earnings per share Basic from continuing operations $ 0.33 $ 0.03 Basic from discontinued operations — — Basic attributable to common stockholders $ 0.33 $ 0.03 Diluted from continuing operations $ 0.33 $ 0.03 Diluted from discontinued operations — — Diluted attributable to common stockholders $ 0.33 $ 0.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 247.2 250.3 Diluted 248.6 252.0

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, (dollars in millions) 2021 2020 Assets Cash & cash equivalents $ 317.5 $ 291.9 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $10.1 and $9.7 at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 422.3 403.4 Inventories 243.4 203.1 Prepaid expenses 26.2 24.0 Other current assets 60.7 67.5 Total current assets 1,070.1 989.9 Property, plant and equipment, net 235.3 240.4 Goodwill 2,225.0 2,252.7 Intangible assets, net 817.4 855.9 Other assets 125.6 141.2 Non-current assets of discontinued operations 3.3 3.3 Total assets $ 4,476.7 $ 4,483.4 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 122.5 $ 95.6 Current installments of long-term debt 7.4 7.4 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 183.0 204.2 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 7.1 7.1 Total current liabilities 320.0 314.3 Debt 1,507.0 1,508.1 Pension and post-retirement benefits 41.4 43.3 Deferred income taxes 111.0 112.9 Other liabilities 149.5 186.7 Total liabilities 2,128.9 2,165.3 Stockholders’ equity Common stock: 400.0 shares authorized (2021: 261.8 shares issued; 2020: 261.3 shares issued) 2.6 2.6 Additional paid-in capital 4,129.5 4,122.9 Treasury stock (2021: 14.3 shares; 2020: 14.2 shares) (139.2 ) (137.7 ) Accumulated deficit (1,403.3 ) (1,473.2 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (240.1 ) (194.8 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,349.5 2,319.8 Non-controlling interests (1.7 ) (1.7 ) Total equity 2,347.8 2,318.1 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,476.7 $ 4,483.4

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in millions) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 82.3 $ 8.6 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 0.2 Net income from continuing operations 82.3 8.4 Reconciliation of net income from continuing operations to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39.1 39.9 Deferred income taxes 5.2 (2.4 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (28.9 ) 24.5 Incentive stock compensation 4.3 2.0 Other, net (2.3 ) 8.8 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (26.3 ) (2.6 ) Inventories (44.6 ) (19.0 ) Accounts payable 30.4 8.9 Accrued expenses (18.8 ) (6.2 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (9.0 ) (4.4 ) Other assets and liabilities 1.2 3.3 Net cash flows provided by operating activities of continuing operations 32.6 61.2 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (8.5 ) (10.5 ) Other, net 19.0 (5.9 ) Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations 10.5 (16.4 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of borrowings (1.9 ) (2.0 ) Change in lines of credit, net — 320.0 Repurchases of common stock — (33.1 ) Dividends (12.4 ) — Other, net 0.1 (1.5 ) Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities of continuing operations (14.2 ) 283.4 Cash flows from discontinued operations: Net cash flows used in operating activities of discontinued operations — (14.7 ) Net cash flows used in discontinued operations — (14.7 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3.3 ) (6.2 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 25.6 307.3 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 291.9 190.1 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 317.5 $ 497.4

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) I. UNAUDITED SEGMENT RESULTS Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in millions) 2021 2020 Reported Constant Currency Organic Net sales Electronics $ 353.5 $ 268.9 31 % 27 % 18 % Industrial & Specialty 196.6 183.7 7 % 4 % 1 % Total $ 550.1 $ 452.6 22 % 17 % 11 % Adjusted EBITDA Electronics $ 92.5 $ 66.5 39 % 33 % Industrial & Specialty 45.4 43.6 4 % 1 % Total $ 137.9 $ 110.1 25 % 20 %

Three Months Ended March 31, Constant Currency 2021 2020 Change 2021 Change Adjusted EBITDA Margin Electronics 26.2 % 24.8 % 140bps 25.9 % 110bps Industrial & Specialty 23.1 % 23.7 % (60)bps 23.1 % (60)bps Total 25.1 % 24.3 % 80bps 24.9 % 60bps

II. UNAUDITED CAPITAL STRUCTURE (dollars in millions) Maturity Interest Rate March 31, 2021 Instrument Corporate Revolver 1/31/2024 LIBOR plus 2.25% $ — Term Loans (1) 1/31/2026 LIBOR plus 2.00% 733.2 Total First Lien Debt 733.2 Senior Notes due 2028 9/1/2028 3.875% 800.0 Total Unsecured Debt 800.0 Total Debt 1,533.2 Cash Balance 317.5 Net Debt $ 1,215.7 Adjusted Shares Outstanding (2) 249.8 Market Capitalization (3) $ 4,568.8 Total Capitalization $ 5,784.5

(1) Element Solutions swapped its floating term loan rate to a fixed rate through January 2024, which could vary due to changes in the euro and the U.S. dollar exchange rate. At March 31, 2021, approximately 100% of the Company’s debt was fixed. (2) See “Non-GAAP Adjusted Common Shares at March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)” following the Adjusted Earnings Per Share table below. (3) Based on the closing price of the shares of Element Solutions of $18.29 at March 31, 2021.

III. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in millions) 2021 2020 Interest expense $ 13.2 $ 17.1 Interest paid $ 20.8 $ 3.7 Income tax expense $ 31.1 $ 4.1 Income taxes paid $ 13.4 $ 12.9 Capital expenditures $ 8.5 $ 10.5

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, Element Solutions presents in this release the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EPS, adjusted common shares outstanding, free cash flow, net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, organic net sales growth, second quarter 2021 guidance for adjusted EBITDA and full year 2021 guidance for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and free cash flow. The Company also evaluates and presents its results of operations on a constant currency basis.

Management internally reviews these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance on a comparative period-to-period basis in terms of absolute performance, trends and expected future performance of the Company’s business, and believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with an additional perspective on trends and underlying operating results on a period-to-period comparable basis. The Company also believes that investors find this information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of its operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on its financial results in any particular period or that are considered to be associated with its capital structure. These non-GAAP financial measures, however, have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation from, a substitute for, or superior to, the related financial information that Element Solutions reports in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements, and may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in calculation methods. In addition, these measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which items are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s businesses.

The Company only provides second quarter 2021 guidance for adjusted EBITDA and full year 2021 guidance for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for restructurings, refinancings, impairments, divestitures, integration and acquisition-related expenses, share-based compensation amounts, non-recurring, unusual or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains, adjustments to inventory and other charges reflected in its reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

Constant Currency:

The Company discloses net sales and adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis by adjusting to exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies of its international locations into U.S. dollar. Management believes this non-GAAP financial information facilitates period-to-period comparison in the analysis of trends in business performance, thereby providing valuable supplemental information regarding its results of operations, consistent with how the Company internally evaluates its financial results.

The impact of foreign currency translation is calculated by converting the Company’s current-period local currency financial results into U.S. dollar using the prior period’s exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to its prior period reported results. The difference between actual growth rates and constant currency growth rates represents the estimated impact of foreign currency translation.

Organic Net Sales Growth:

Organic net sales growth is defined as net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, changes due to the pass-through pricing of certain metals and acquisitions and/or divestitures, as applicable. Management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with a more complete understanding of the underlying net sales trends by providing comparable net sales over differing periods on a consistent basis.

The following table reconciles GAAP net sales growth to organic net sales growth for the three months ended March 31, 2021:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Reported Net



Sales Growth Impact of



Currency Constant



Currency Change in



Pass-Through



Metals



Pricing Acquisitions Organic Net



Sales Growth Electronics 31 % (5 )% 27 % (8 )% — % 18 % Industrial & Specialty 7 % (3 )% 4 % — % (3 )% 1 % Total 22 % (4 )% 17 % (5 )% (1 )% 11 % NOTE: Totals may not sum due to rounding.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, Electronics’ consolidated results were positively impacted by $22.8 million of pass-through metals pricing and Industrial & Specialty’s consolidated results were positively impacted by $4.7 million of acquisitions.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS):

Adjusted EPS is a key metric used by management to measure operating performance and trends as management believes the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating adjusted EPS facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:



Varun Gokarn



Senior Director, Strategy and Finance



Element Solutions Inc



1-561-406-8465

Media Contact:



Liz Cohen



Managing Director



Kekst CNC



1-212-521-4845

Read full story here