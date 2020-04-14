EA and FIFA Reveal Full Roster, Schedule and Global Tune-in Details for the EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, April 15-19

Superstar Athletes Including Joao Felix, Vinicius Jr, Trent Alexander Arnold and Seventeen Others Will Represent Their Clubs on the Virtual Pitch

Big Broadcast Partners like ESPN, Telemundo, ES1, Eleven Sport and More Join EA and FIFA to Encourage Global Play and Spark One of the Year’s Biggest Moments in Football

WHAT:

Last week Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), in partnership with FIFA, announced one of its biggest programs and strongest examples of the experiences it’s creating for players as part of its “Stay Home. Play Together” initiative. The EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, April 15-19, will drive the world’s game of football as well as lift the spirit of its global community over five days of competitive action.

 

 

 

Twenty professional footballers from world-renown clubs are locked in for the head-to-head tournament and prepared to take their talents to the virtual pitch and in front of a global audience.

 

 

 

Fans and players of FIFA alike are anticipating one of the biggest moments of the year for the sport, but anyone looking for entertainment can tune in to the more than 20 hours of broadcasted play across a number of EA SPORTS FIFA channels and broadcast partners eager to bring FIFA play to the masses.

 

 

 

Stay Home, Play Together, and plan to enjoy some of the best football action around April 15-19. Follow EA SPORTS FIFA on Twitter to stay up-to-date with the clubs and players competing during the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup. Follow #stayandplay on Twitter and Instagram or view all upcoming activities and livestreams here: https://www.ea.com/en-ca/stay-and-play.

 

 

WHEN:

The tournament runs Wednesday, April 15Sunday, April 19. Four matches take place every day with the semifinals and Grand Final on Sunday, April 19.

 

 

  • Wednesday, April 15- Friday April 17

    • Rounds 1, 2 and 3 matches begin at 9:00 PST / 12:00 EST / 18:00 CET
  • Friday, April 18

    • Quarterfinal matches begin at 9:00 PST / 12:00 EST / 18:00 CET
  • Sunday, April 19

    • Semifinal matches begin at 10:00 PST / 13:00 EST 19:00 CET
    • GRAND FINAL: 11:30 PST / 14:30 EST / 20:30 CET

 

TUNE-IN:

In addition to catching all the excitement on the EA SPORTS FIFA Twitch and YouTube channels, the tournament will broadcast globally through the following partners:

 

 

 

  • US, ESPN2 and ESPN App
  • US Spanish, Telemundo
  • France, ES1
  • Netherlands, Ziggo Sport
  • Russia, Rambler
  • Italy, Sky Sports
  • Poland, TVP
  • Switzerland, SRG
  • Belgium, Eleven Sport
  • Luxembourg, Eleven Sport
  • Portugal, Eleven Sport
  • Pan Asia, Astro
  • Middle East and North Africa, BelN
  • Southeast Asia, BelN
  • New Zealand, Sky NZ
  • Oceania, ESPN

 

WHO:

Professional footballers from the most iconic and historic leagues around the world including:

 

AIK: Nabil Bahoui

Ajax: Sergiño Dest

Atletico Madrid: Joao Felix

Brondby: Jesper Lindström

Chelsea: Cesar Azpilicueta

Dortmund: Achraf Hakimi

Djurgården: Jesper Karlström

FC Copenhagen: Mo Daramy

HJK Helsinki: Nikolai Alho

Liverpool: Trent Alexander Arnold

Lyon: Bruno Guimaraes

Manchester City: Phil Foden

Marseille: Saîf Khaoui

PSG: Juan Bernat

PSV Eindhoven: Mohamed Ihattaren

Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr

Roma: Justin Kluivert

Tottenham Hotspur: Serge Aurier

Porto: Fabio Silva

Valencia: Manu Vallejo

 

ASSETS:

All available tournaments assets can be downloaded HERE.

 

