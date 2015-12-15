E Ink Releases Latest Generation Print Color Display: E Ink Kaleido™ Plus

New Kaleido display features brighter colors and larger size

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E Ink Holdings, “E Ink” (8069.TW), the leading innovator of electronic ink technology, announced today the launch of their new E Ink Kaleido™ product, E Ink Kaleido™ Plus (New Kaleido).

E Ink launched the first generation Kaleido print color product in Q2 2020. E Ink Kaleido displays offer 16 levels of grayscale and are capable of displaying 4096 colors, enabling ultra-low power and high mobility devices with a paper-like experience, ideal for image-rich information applications such as charts, graphs, maps, photos, comics and advertising. And just like E Ink’s monochrome ePaper products, Kaleido’s crisp text and detailed color graphics are fully viewable in direct sunlight.

In E Ink Kaleido Plus (New Kaleido), E Ink has made improvements to the printing pattern, and its closeness to the ink layer, to create brighter colors with better text rendering. Improvements to the front light reduce light scattering to create more saturated images with triple the color gamut of the previous generation while the front light is turned on. E Ink Kaleido Plus also supports a 7.8”, up from the 6” size of the first generation product, and the possibility to extend to other sizes for different applications.

E Ink Kaleido utilizes a new printed Color Filter Array (CFA) technology in conjunction with E Ink’s latest generation, faster and brighter ink layer. The new printing process alleviates the need for a glass-based CFA, making the displays thinner and lighter, while simultaneously having overall higher optical quality. This allows eReader companies to design more ergonomic devices that combine the power of traditional black and white displays with color for a more fully realized eBook shopping and reading experience. In addition, E Ink’s faster ink enables quicker updates for animations and video. With this new color technology, E Ink’s eNote product lines are now able to introduce writing tablets with color highlighters, pens and markers, giving new options for education and professional devices.

“E Ink is excited to launch our New Kaleido, E Ink Kaleido Plus, to the market,” said Johnson Lee, E Ink CEO. “We took our customer’s feedback from our initial launch, and incorporated it into this upgrade, bringing a new level of color saturation to our color devices, and we look forward Kaleido Plus being adopted in the eTextbook market in the future. We are proud to have the support of our leading customers, PocketBook (InkPad Color) and Onyx (BOOX Nova3 Color), for this launch.”

“We are happy to expand our product line of color devices, presenting a new 7.8-inch PocketBook InkPad Color e-reader with updated New Kaleido (Kaleido Plus),” said Evgeniy Zaitsev, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, PocketBook. “The world’s market of eContent is growing in terms of volume and diversity. There is more and more eContent with illustrations which require color, like comics and books for children, non-fiction and periodicals. In color, they are even more attractive and informative. We see a growing demand for color E Ink eReaders and we will do our best to satisfy customer’s needs. We’re sure the new 7.8-inch product will be even more successful than the previous 6-inch PocketBook Color e-reader launched in 2020.”

“This is an exciting moment, Onyx has been working with E Ink for over 12 years and all BOOX products are based on E Ink technology,” said Kim Dan, Onyx BOOX CEO. “The brand new BOOX Nova3 Color uses New Kaleido (Kaleido Plus), and we are expecting to open up a whole new potential market for color eReading and note-taking.”

