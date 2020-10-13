DriveWealth Welcomes Minerva Tantoco to Lead Technology Innovation Strategy

CHATHAM, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DriveWealth, LLC, a leader in global digital trading technology, today welcomes Minerva Tantoco to her new position as Chief Technology Officer at DriveWealth. In her new role, Tantoco will be responsible for developing and executing DriveWealth’s technology strategy and innovating on the company’s already industry-leading infrastructure to support the next generation of embedded finance solutions.

Tantoco brings over two decades of executive leadership and management expertise working with start-ups, large enterprises, and government organizations. Her leadership will help advance DriveWealth’s growth strategy and expansion into new products and partnerships. The company is currently scaling its technology team, looking to bring on at least 15 new engineers by end of year, and Tantoco will be an integral part of that growth.

“Our mission to democratize access to U.S. equities across the globe demands consistent investment in technology infrastructure and strategy,” says Bob Cortright, Founder and CEO of DriveWealth. “Minerva’s expertise at both an entrepreneurial and institutional level will be an invaluable asset to our team as we expand our API and product capabilities to our growing network of global partners.”

“DriveWealth is on the cutting-edge of unlocking untapped potential for investors around the world to take part in the U.S. investment landscape. I look forward to building on DriveWealth’s success along with their team of engineers to take their mission to the next level of impact,” says Tantoco.

Prior to joining DriveWealth, Tantoco co-founded Grasshopper Bank, successfully building a digital commercial bank from scratch, raising over $130M, and gaining approvals from the OCC, FDIC, and Federal Reserve. Previously she served as Senior Product Manager at Palm and CTO at both Merrill Lynch and UBS.

In 2014, she was appointed New York City’s first-ever Chief Technology Officer, where she implemented a number of smart city policy and government programs including LinkNYC, CSforAll, IoT Guidelines (which have been adopted by 33 cities), and New York City’s Smart+Equitable City Strategy.

Tantoco is active in the mission to advance Tech for Good and Inclusion in Tech, which she continues as an entrepreneur, investor, and industry speaker on topics including artificial intelligence, internet of things, and fintech.

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth Holdings, Inc., wholly owns DriveWealth, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and DriveWealth Technologies. DriveWealth, LLC is a licensed carrying and self-clearing broker offering digital brokerage solutions to broker-dealers, advisors and online partners worldwide through its proprietary investment platform. DriveWealth, LLC delivers access to the U.S. securities markets along with an array of digital products that power both emerging and established financial companies. For more information, please visit DriveWealth.com.

