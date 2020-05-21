Diodes Incorporated to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences
PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced that management will participate at the following virtual financial conferences.
Cowen Virtual 2020 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Fireside Chat: 11:50 a.m. ET
Webcast: A live audio webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.diodes.com/investor-relations
Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Date: Thursday, June 4, 2020
Fireside Chat: 10:15 a.m. ET
Portfolio managers and analysts can request a conference call with Diodes management by contacting their sales representative at the respective firms.
About Diodes Incorporated
Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 28 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.
Contacts
Company Contact:
Diodes Incorporated
Laura Mehrl
Director, Investor Relations
P: 972-987-3959
E: laura_mehrl@diodes.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Shelton Group
Leanne K. Sievers, President
P: 949-224-3874
E: lsievers@sheltongroup.com