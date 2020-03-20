Deltix Announces Acquisition by EPAM Systems, Inc.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deltix, Inc. announced that it has been acquired by EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development solutions. As part of EPAM, Deltix will form a real-time computing lab that provides a center of excellence for industry-leading real-time event processing and analytics. The lab will focus on capital marketing trading, risk and market data, as well as crypto trading, IoT and real-time signal processing.

“We are pleased to welcome Deltix to EPAM. Deltix’s deep experience in quantitative research, algorithmic trading and execution analysis will be a valuable addition to EPAM’s growing FinTech practice, while also enabling us to expand these capabilities to other industries where real-time event processing is critical,” said Balazs Fejes, EVP, Co-Head of Global Business, EPAM Systems, Inc. “With our combined expertise, we look forward to helping our global customers gain actionable intelligence through event-driven data analytics.”

Deltix will continue to develop its current business of providing software and services for systematic and algorithmic trading clients, while EPAM will leverage Deltix’s technology and expertise across its various practices that span multiple industries, including financial services, travel and hospitality, retail and distribution, media and entertainment, business information services, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, insurance, automotive, and software and hi-tech.

“We are very excited to join EPAM,” said Ilya Gorelik, Founder & CEO, Deltix. “With EPAM’s extensive software engineering and delivery capabilities, we will be able to expand our existing software and services business in real-time event processing and analytics to our current and future global customers.”

About Deltix, Inc.

Deltix was founded in 2005 by a group of computer scientists and mathematicians with extensive expertise in sophisticated quantitative and event-driven solutions. With a growing team of over 80 engineers, Deltix provides software and services for quantitative research, algorithmic trading and execution analytics across equities, futures, options, FX, fixed income and digital assets. Deltix provides its solutions to institutional systematic and discretionary buy-side firms, sell-side firms. OTC desks and crypto exchanges. For more information, please see www.deltixlab.com.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its ‘Engineering DNA’ and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM’s global teams serve customers in more than 30 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and was the only IT services company featured on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

