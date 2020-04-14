Data I/O Corporation Announces Update to Delivery Method for Annual Meeting Proxy Materials Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security deployment solutions for flash, flash-memory based intelligent devices and microcontrollers, announced an update to the delivery method for proxy materials to registered shareholders relating to the Company’s upcoming 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the third-party service provider retained to handle distribution of copies of the Company’s Annual Meeting proxy materials to registered shareholders is unable to mail copies of the proxy materials to those shareholders. As a result, the Company has sent a Notice of Internet Availability to its registered shareholders entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting in order to provide those shareholders with notice sufficiently in advance of the meeting to allow registered shareholders time to review the proxy materials and exercise their voting rights. This change will not impact the delivery of materials to beneficial shareholders who hold their shares in street name with their broker. The Company’s proxy materials are available at www.envisionreports.com/daio.

As announced in the Company’s proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 4, 2020, the Company is scheduled to hold its Annual Meeting on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at Data I/O’s principal offices at 6645 185th Ave NE, Suite 100, Redmond, Washington 98052. Shareholders of record on March 19, 2020 are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting.

The Company is not holding a virtual or hybrid Annual Meeting. However, due to ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of our shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders, the Company encourages shareholders to vote on the matters before the meeting by proxy, and if shareholders wish to listen to the annual meeting matters and voting results by way of a conference call, the Company encourages shareholders to use the conference call rather than attend the meeting in person. There is no other business presentation planned for the meeting. The conference call information will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.dataio.com/Company/Investor-Relations/Annual-Meeting or contact the corporate Secretary.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronic devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers.

