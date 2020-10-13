CSG Joins Innovation Corridor to Help Proliferate the Global Development of Smart Cities

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced it has joined the Innovation Corridor, a global technology and innovation accelerator. With this move, CSG will work with Innovation Corridor partners including national labs, government, research universities and entrepreneurs, to support the transformation of municipalities into “smart cities” using innovative technologies such as IoT, 5G and artificial intelligence.

This new partnership affords the Innovation Corridor and its member companies the opportunity to tap into CSG’s 35 years of leadership in revenue management, digital services monetization, and customer experience capabilities to help them capitalize on new business models and digitally enable their customer experiences.

CSG is a pioneer in developing and deploying IoT and 5G monetization solutions to help companies around the world maximize the opportunities created from new communication technologies. Part of CSG’s Revenue and Customer Management suite of end-to-end capabilities, the solutions support more than 500 companies globally, providing them with flexible and configurable technology solutions that help them monetize and digitally enable their customer experiences.

CSG will also help the Innovation Corridor advance the creation of intelligent buildings, deploy advanced energy systems, and leverage national lab supercomputers to engage in digital twin modeling and product optimization.

“CSG is pleased to join the Innovation Corridor to encourage collaboration, innovation and integration across the smart city technology ecosystem,” said Alfred Binford, head of CSG’s Americas business. “As municipalities look to improve the lives of their citizens with smart services and enhanced connectivity, CSG is excited to lend its expertise in helping them generate revenue from new digital services, while improving the delivery of those services to their citizens and businesses.”

The Innovation Corridor is a global consortium of premier national labs with high-performance supercomputers, local governmental entities and international government agencies, research universities and entrepreneurs, Fortune 100, and other enterprise partners. The organization works with its partners to accelerate the design and deployment of high-impact, lifesaving, smart cities-related technologies and solutions.

“The Innovation Corridor is a strong believer in connecting highly sought-after resources and unique partners,” said Eric Drummond, founder and CEO, Innovation Corridor. “Together, the Corridor, its world-class partners and CSG will work together to design and deploy cutting-edge solutions that will dramatically foster the integration of advanced technologies within smart cities.”

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, MTN and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (“CSG”). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

About the Innovation Corridor

The Innovation Corridor is a unique world-class platform composed of our nation’s preeminent national labs, local governments and federal agencies, Fortune 100 and other enterprise companies, and several of the largest research academic centers, and entrepreneurs. The Innovation Corridor connects highly sought-after, one-of-a-kind, global resources and assets enabling the accelerated design and deployment of market differentiated, high-impact, products and solutions. We serve as consultants and product developers, with the ability to access over 2,000 national lab post-doc research scientists and staff, academic research scientists, enterprise-level global product developers, national lab testing and validation facilities, and leadership-class high-performance supercomputers, including the largest and fastest high-performance supercomputer in the world dedicated to advanced energy and energy efficiency. The Innovation Corridor platform is a force multiplier designed to scale innovation, leverage investment, accelerate the deployment of novel business models, and foster economic development.

