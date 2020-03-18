COVID-19: Awake Security Offers Free Platform Access to Support Healthcare Institutions Defend Against Ransomware and Other Threats

Network Traffic Analysis Leader Protects Health Workers and Facilities Critical to Effective Pandemic Response

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Awake Security, the only advanced network traffic analysis company that delivers answers, not alerts, today announced 60 days of free access to the Awake Security Platform for hospitals and other healthcare facilities that are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also pledged to extend this offer as necessary.

Healthcare organizations face cyber-attacks such as ransomware that can be disruptive to their mission of providing high quality services to their patients and medical professionals. The Awake Security Platform uncovers threats, including those that target health IT devices, which are often unprotected by traditional security solutions.

“It is vital that IT and security professionals protecting healthcare networks are not distracted by attacks, especially as the response effort to the COVID-19 pandemic is at a critical stage,” said Rahul Kashyap, CEO, Awake Security. “As more IT and security workers have to operate remotely, we feel strongly that it is our moral duty to ensure the security of the infrastructure they protect. We are glad to see many in the security industry step up to tackle this global crisis, and we hope others will join us in the #FightCOVID19 pledge.”

The Awake Security Platform protects the new network – including non-traditional computing devices, remote users logging in via VPNs, as well as the core and perimeter networks. This free offering also includes Awake’s Managed Network Detection and Response (MNDR), which delivers peace of mind through ongoing threat monitoring, proactive intelligence-driven threat hunting and access to Awake’s researchers. During this period, Awake will also provide remote deployment assistance, customize threat models for the organization and deliver customer success services at no charge.

Awake has observed several threat actors attempting to profit from this pandemic, including Gamaredon and the operator of the Trickbot botnet. The campaigns have used attack tools including RoyalRoad, AZORult, NanoCore RAT and Emotet. These actors have engaged in attempts to steal sensitive information, including credentials for SaaS applications like Google Apps and Office365, as well as remote access tools such as Zoom and Citrix.

Just in the last two weeks, Awake Labs has identified over 2,000 suspected Coronavirus related domains, as well as malware samples using over 20 different file types. Awake has adversarial models and MNDR in place to detect these campaigns and provide context to security analysts for effective response. Moreover, Awake Labs analysts collectively have decades of experience responding to some of the world’s most consequential breaches and can help add valuable expertise to healthcare security teams.

Visit https://lp.awakesecurity.com/covid-19-assistance to enroll and for further details on Awake Security’s free offer.

About Awake Security

Awake Security is the only advanced network traffic analysis company that delivers answers, not alerts. By combining artificial intelligence with human expertise, Awake models and hunts for both insider and external attacker behaviors, while providing full forensics across traditional, IoT and cloud networks for autonomous triage and response. The platform is ranked #1 by EMA for time to value and was recognized as the #1 information security solution being evaluated by global 1000 companies in Enterprise Technology Research’s (ETR) Summer 2019 Emerging Technology Study.

Awake is backed by Greylock Partners, Bain Capital Ventures, Evolution Equity Partners, Energize Ventures and Liberty Global Ventures. Learn more at https://awakesecurity.com and follow Awake on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

