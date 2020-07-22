Cohesity Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions

Company is Positioned as a Leader in Just its Second Time in the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Magic Quadrant

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions. The company is positioned as a Leader in just its second time in this Magic Quadrant. Gartner states that “Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.”**

Gartner defines data center backup and recovery solutions as those “designed to capture a point-in-time copy (backup) of an enterprise workload and write the data out to a secondary storage device for the purpose of recovering this data in the future.”*

This announcement comes after Cohesity was recently recognized as a Customers’ Choice for large enterprises — organizations with $1 billion to $10 billion in annual revenue — in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ Report for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions (March 2020). That report, based on verified reviews from customers that have deployed the solutions, also recognized Cohesity as a Customers’ Choice for mid-size enterprises and for the North America and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions.

“We believe Gartner recognized Cohesity as a Leader because of our unique approach to modern data management that empowers organizations to easily back up and manage their data — in the data center, cloud, and edge — all from one easy-to-use platform,” said Lynn Lucas, chief marketing officer, Cohesity. “We continue to see rapid adoption of our data protection solutions globally. Our focus remains on expanding the breadth and depth of the Cohesity software-defined data management capabilities, helping our customers defend and recover against ransomware, meet stringent SLAs, and derive more value from their data.”

Cohesity has maintained its rapid pace of innovation, focused on building solutions that make backup simple to execute and easy to scale while empowering customers to do much more with their data. Key breakthroughs include:

Rapid Ransomware Recovery: A comprehensive set of capabilities that directly combat ransomware and help organizations quickly recover from sophisticated attacks. This solution offers the broadest set of capabilities of any modern-day backup vendor with a multi-layered approach that protects backup from becoming a target, helps quickly detect a potential attack in progress on the primary IT infrastructure, and most importantly, helps reduce downtime and ensure business continuity with rapid recovery at scale.

Protection of Modern Data Sources: Cohesity is the first and only modern backup and recovery solution to offer enterprise-class backup, recovery, and data management for most modern data sources, including all NoSQL distributed databases, Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS), Kubernetes Namespace and data, and SaaS with Microsoft Office 365 Exchange Online and OneDrive, on a single web-scale platform.

Cohesity ROBO Solution: Extends and enhances Cohesity’s enterprise-class capabilities for the enterprise edge, enabling organizations to seamlessly back up and manage data within remote office/branch office (ROBO) locations with a single software-defined platform — the same web-scale platform that many organizations use today to manage data across existing data center and cloud environments.

Cohesity Helios Mobile App: Empowers IT teams to monitor the health and performance of their Cohesity infrastructure, easily manage support cases, and get alerts about anomalies, including potential ransomware attacks to their production environment, directly from their hand-held mobile devices while on the go.

Direct Feedback to Cohesity From Customers

“MDL is one of the automotive industry’s leaders in the application of IoT and SaaS-based technologies. After two backup solutions failed to meet our needs, we installed Cohesity in a matter of hours and haven’t looked back. We’re using Cohesity to protect our mission-critical MongoDB data and archive it to the public cloud. We’ve found Cohesity to be the most easy-to-use, flexible solution on the market today — changing with us as our needs evolve. With Cohesity we get better, faster, and cost-effective all in one. That never happens; it’s an anomaly.”



— Eric Gutmann, Manager of Infrastructure, MDL autoMation

“Sky Lakes Medical Center is a not-for-profit acute-care teaching hospital serving more than 80,000 people in rural south-central Oregon. We needed a modern backup and data management solution/system that would give our engineers the bandwidth to fulfill all of our daily requests. There is 100% consensus among our engineers that Cohesity works reliably, is easy to use, and we are productive with it. That’s powerful for ensuring the continuity and quality of our operations that support our organization’s mission.”



— John Gaede, director of IS, Sky Lakes Medical Center

To access a complimentary copy of the full Gartner report, please visit here.

*Definition secured from July 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery.



** Gartner Magic Quadrant Methodologies, Gartner, Inc.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Cohesity

Cohesity ushers in a new era in data management that solves a critical challenge facing businesses today: mass data fragmentation. The vast majority of enterprise data — backups, archives, file shares, object stores, and data used for dev/test and analytics — sits in fragmented infrastructure silos that make it hard to protect, expensive to manage, and difficult to analyze. Cohesity consolidates silos onto one web-scale platform — spanning from data centers, to the edge, to cloud — and uniquely empowers organizations to run apps on that platform, making it easier than ever to back up and derive insights from data. Cohesity is a 2019 CNBC Disruptor and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and like us on Facebook.

