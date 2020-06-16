CNBC Names Movandi the Top 5G Disruptor of 2020

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5g—Movandi, a leader in new 5G Millimeter Wave (mmWave) networks, announced today it was named to the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50. Their definitive list of the most innovative and game-changing private companies shaking up the business landscape and forcing incumbents to react and change. Ranked in the 14th position, Movandi’s 5G technology further accelerates and extends the range of real world 5G mmWave deployments to enhance experiences for 5G mobile and home customers.

“Movandi is driving the future of 5G by solving today’s mmWave technology deployment challenges,” said Maryam Rofougaran, co-CEO, COO and Founder, Movandi. “Movandi is uniquely positioned to win by making high frequency mmWave with true 5G gigabit speeds and low latency accessible to anyone, anywhere with a mobile device. We’re leading the next wave of 5G by empowering and partnering with global tier 1 operators, enabling them to accelerate their 5G mmwave deployments by solving their coverage issues.”

In their eight year of picking out the most impactful venture-backed companies, CNBC looked out for forward-thinking startups that have made a massive impact in their market. Movandi’s products accelerate deployments across the complete 5G ecosystem from consumer and enterprise market segments, and applications from IoT, mobile, artificial Intelligence (AI), software defined networks and automotive. Not only enabling 5G infrastructure, but Movandi’s 5G system is to ensure that 5G mmWave technology can be broadly deployed in real-world scenarios by operators building the “interface of the internet.”

“Movandi’s laser focus on 5G has unleashed the potential of mmWave frequencies,” said Reza Rofougaran, CTO, co-CEO, and Founder, Movandi. “The future of 5G mmWave depends on our ability to make the most out of the new 5G infrastructure. Our unique design and performance capabilities deliver a complete solution with unlimited mesh configurations. We are enabling the 5G future with the goal to unleash the potential of 5G technology for billions of users around the world.”

Today’s CNBC Disruptor 50 accolade follows Movandi’s recent news of partnering with Verizon to expand 5G mmWave coverage, and recognition as a CNBC 2019 Upstart 100, Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Startup of the watch, Fast Company 2020 innovative startups to watch and one of the most disruptive technologies in 5G.

Movandi was selected among 1,350 competitors as one of the 50 most innovative companies based on a mix of quantitative and qualitative factors. The 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 exclusive list is the top private companies — from 5G, biotech and machine learning to transportation, retail and agriculture — whose innovations are changing the world and are the path to becoming tomorrow’s household names. For more information regarding the CNBC Disruptor 50, including the full list, interviews, in-depth analysis and original digital video, visit CNBC.com/Disruptors.

Movandi is the fastest growing 5G mmWave solutions company with a mission to revolutionize 5G Everywhere. The company was founded by two siblings, Maryam and Reza Rofougaran, today's top leaders in the wireless industry, whose innovations have shaped and transformed wireless in the last few decades. Having pioneered wireless systems. Movandi is solving real-world 5G mmWave deployments with unmatched differentiation and high performance core technology in 5G integrated circuits, antennas, systems, and algorithms design disciplines, to enable 5G to its full potential. Movandi's flexible solutions solve 5G mmWave deployment cost and schedule challenges and provide future-proof solutions utilizing mesh and routing to further improve 5G coverage and capacity. Movandi's strong and diverse system portfolio of IP and patents plays a critical role across the complete 5G ecosystem, from infrastructure to mobile, while allowing for maximum 5G coverage.

